'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… By Cirque Du Soleil to Return To Toyota Oakdale Theatre

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Cirque du Soleil will return to Wallingford's Toyota Oakdale Theatre with its celebrated holiday theatrical, 'Twas the Night Before…, inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the season.

Cirque du Soleil productions captivate millions of theatergoers around the globe each year, and 'Twas the Night Before… marks the company's first holiday show. Inspired by the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, memorable lines from the cherished tale sparked Cirque's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays.

In a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before… features the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing, performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show also features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

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