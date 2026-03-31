THE WEIR To Make Boston Premiere With Here Comes Everybody Players

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Here Comes Everybody Players will present the Boston premiere of THE WEIR by Conor McPherson at The Foundry in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The production will run April 10–12 and marks the company’s first fully staged production following years of staged readings and Bloomsday events.

Directed and produced by Jill Tokac, the play is set in a rural Irish pub, where a group of locals exchange ghost stories before a visitor from Dublin alters the course of the evening. The work is widely regarded as a contemporary Irish play exploring folklore, memory, and human connection.

The cast will include Derry Woodhouse as Jack, Bradley Belanger as Brendan, Matty Finn as Jim, Noah Braunstein as Finbar, and Julia Hertzberg as Valerie. Stage management is by Carlisle Robbins, with production support from Lizzy Pease, Alana Corrigan, and the HCE Players Board.

“This production is a dream come true for our company,” said Tokac. “HCE Players was founded on the belief that Irish and Irish-American stories deserve a real home on Boston's stages. We have spent years nurturing that mission through staged readings and our annual Bloomsday celebration, and now we are ready to go further. Bringing 'The Weir' to Boston as our first fully staged production - and as the play's Boston premiere - feels like exactly the right way to announce what we are building. Boston has one of the most vibrant Irish and Irish-American communities, and I want HCE Players to be the company that tells those stories. This is just the beginning of our journey as a theater company to explore how our Irish identity impacts the city of Boston in its history and its future.”

Founded in 2010, Here Comes Everybody Players is dedicated to Irish and Irish-American theatrical work and is named after a phrase from James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake. The company is known for its annual Bloomsday celebration and staged readings.

Ticketing Information

Performances will take place April 10 at 7:00 p.m., April 11 at 7:00 p.m., and April 12 at 2:00 p.m. at The Foundry, 101 Rogers Street in Cambridge. Tickets are $32 in advance and $37 on the day of the show, with student tickets available for $22.