THE FIREWORKS PROJECT to Make U.S. Premiere at Jacob's Pillow with Gauthier Dance

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. Sign Up

Returning to the Ted Shawn Theatre by popular demand, Germany's Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart will bring its blend of precision, power, and play in the U.S. debut of The FireWorks Project, running Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2. This project features nine new dances, including the world premiere of a new work by Rena Butler. Led by artistic director Eric Gauthier, the company of 16 dynamic dancers has earned international acclaim for its bold repertoire and magnetic performances.

About the Performances

Week 6 of the summer Festival will also include performances by the innovative New York City-based group Brian Brooks Moving Company—who will perform in the Doris Duke Theatre from Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2—including the world premieres of Elsewhere and Closing Distance, with award-winning music by Caroline Shaw, and Could we be Quiet?, featuring guest artists from Miami City Ballet. Praised by the Chicago Tribune as “a master of momentum,” Brian Brooks explores the expansion of the body through interactive technologies. His self-directed research combines dance studies with interactive digital media and computer coding, which informs new work by his company. Brooks has brought his stage performances and digital creations to the Pillow since 2003 and has been presented at The Joyce Theater, New York City Center, BAM's Next Wave Festival, and across the country.

On Thursday, July 30, UFlyMothership will appear on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage to perform The Drip Trip, a multimedia work by Tendayi Kuumba—a dancer, singer, and 2016 alumni of The School at Jacob's Pillow—in collaboration with visual artist and music producer Greg Purnell. On Friday, July 31, KaJe Movement Collective—an ensemble led by Kara Jenelle Wade—will present ÌYÁguration, adapted from Wade's original dance film that celebrates the resilience, joy, and sisterhood of Black women across the diaspora. On Saturday, August 1, Jacob's Pillow will welcome alumni from the Hudson Valley international arts residency Art Omi: Dance to present a special program entitled 20 Years of International Exchange in celebration of fearless experimentation, boundary-breaking collaboration, and a global community of dance artists.

Visitors to Jacob's Pillow are invited to join former director of Jacob's Pillow Norman Walker for a free PillowTalk in Blake's Barn on Saturday, August 1 at 4pm. In discussion with Pillow Historian and Founding Director of Preservation Norton Owen, Walker will reflect on his time at the Pillow and experiences with his company in the 1960s and '70s. Additionally, Pre-Show Talks with Pillow Scholars will be offered 30 minutes before show time for all performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre and Doris Duke Theatre. Cathy Levy is the Curator-in-Residence for Gauthier Dance, and Maura Keefe is the Pillow Scholar for Brian Brooks Moving Company. Post-Show Talks with the artists will be held onstage following Friday afternoon performances in the Ted Shawn Theatre, Thursday evening performances in the Doris Duke Theatre, and all performances on the Henry J. Leir Stage.

“Festival Week 6 at Jacob's Pillow celebrates bold dance making, showcasing cultural celebration, legacy, and innovation,” said Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. “Gauthier Dance's U.S. debut of The FireWorks Project is a significant event, where audiences will witness the work of nine leading choreographers within one performance alongside works by Artistic Director Eric Gauthier and groundbreaking choreographers including Sharon Eyal and Andonis Foniadakis. The Pillow is honored to welcome back Brian Brooks Moving Company, who is using innovative technology to bring the audience closer to dance. And on the outdoor stage, we will offer a wide breadth of work by three groups making unforgettable work collectively. Together, these multifaceted artists will offer a truly special week at the Pillow, offering important perspectives and new ideas.”

On Saturday, August 1 at 10am, Jacob's Pillow will host its annual Alumni Day, inviting all Pillow alumni to gather. Participants will be encouraged to attend performances, the PillowTalk, and other special events around campus. At 5:15pm, an Alumni Reception will be held with light hors d'oeuvres and desserts.

On Saturday, August 1 at 11am, a Fire Pit Gathering at the Indigenous Garden will take place. Jacob's Pillow invites attendees to join André StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., Tribal Historic Preservation Officer of the Nipmuc Nation and Founder of No Loose Braids, as well as the No Loose Braids team and members of multiple Eastern Woodland tribes. This gathering invites attendees to engage with Eastern Woodlands culture, land practices, and living traditions, offering a firsthand perspective on how Indigenous communities sustain relationships with the land through generations of ecological knowledge rooted in the Nipmuc way of life. This event is free, with registration encouraged.

On Sunday, August 2 at 12pm, visitors may join a Public Flower Garden Tour, a guided journey through the flower beds at Jacob's Pillow to explore the plantings, care practices, and stories that shape these vibrant spaces. The tour is led by Jed Thompson and Nathan Hanford of Township Four, a floristry and home shop in nearby Stockbridge. The tour will begin at the Welcome Center. This event is free, with registration encouraged.

All performances are now on sale. Tickets to Gauthier Dance begin at $71.50 in the Ted Shawn Theatre. Tickets to Brian Brooks Moving Company in the Doris Duke Theatre are $61.50. All three engagements on the Henry J. Leir Stage are Choose What You Pay, allowing each ticket buyer to set the price of their purchase. Rain or Shine tickets allow ticket holders priority access to an indoor venue at Jacob's Pillow in the event of inclement weather. Rain or Shine tickets are priced at $48.50. For more information for tickets and reservations, visit jacobspillow.org.

ABOUT GAUTHIER DANCE

Founded in 2007 in Germany, Gauthier Dance quickly became a widely loved and respected international touring company known for thrilling performances of contemporary choreography from around the world. The company made their Jacob's Pillow debut in 2015 and last appeared in the Ted Shawn Theatre in 2023.

The company's 2026 program will include The FireWorks Project, a program showcasing nine U.S. premiere works by leading choreographers including Mauro Bigonzetti, Virginie Brunelle, Stijn Celis, Dominique Dumais, Johan Inger, Benjamin Millepied, Barak Marshall, and Sofia Nappi. The line-up is rounded out by a special world premiere by Rena Butler, which will be created on site in Becket in the week prior to the performances. In the second half of the program, audiences will experience pieces by Sharon Eyal, Eric Gauthier, and Greek choreographer Andonis Foniadakis. Together, these works form a joyful, high-octane tour de force that captures the company's trademark wit, musicality, and fearless physicality.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming