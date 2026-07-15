THE BARBER OF SEVILLE to Come to Wellesley With Boston Summer Opera Grant

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Boston Summer Opera has been awarded a grant from the Community Fund for Wellesley, a Fund of the Community Foundation for MetroWest, to support its upcoming production of Rossini's The Barber of Seville and expand community-centered opera programming in Wellesley. The project reflects Boston Summer Opera's commitment to bringing high-quality, accessible opera directly into local communities while creating opportunities for residents to engage with the art form as both audience members and participants.

This marks Boston Summer Opera's first major expansion into Wellesley, bringing the world's most beloved comic opera to Wellesley Hills Congregational Church on Saturday August 22 at 7:30 PM. As part of the initiative, adult singers from across MetroWest are invited to rehearse and perform alongside the company's cast of emerging professional artists in the new Wellesley Community Chorus.

The Wellesley Community Chorus requires no audition, no prior opera experience, and no participation fee. Whether participants have years of choral experience or are simply looking to try something new, the program offers a welcoming opportunity to sing, learn, and make music alongside local artists in a fun and supportive environment.

There will be a second performance of The Barber of Seville on Sunday August 23 at 3 PM at the Boston Synagogue, as well as a preview concert on Monday August 10 at 7 PM also at the Boston Synagogue.

Founded in 2024, Boston Summer Opera is dedicated to making opera approachable, affordable, and community-centered while providing meaningful opportunities for local emerging artists. Since its first performance, the company has contracted more than 100 local young artists, performed for more than 1,500 audience members, and grown to present robust seasons of operas, concerts, masterclasses, and educational programming. Registration for the Wellesley Community Chorus is now open: bit.ly/barberchorus

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