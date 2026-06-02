Seth Meyers, PRELUDE TO A KISS and More Joins Nantucket Performing Arts Center Summer 2026 Season

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Nantucket Performing Arts Center is expanding its Summer 2026 season, adding Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian Seth Meyers and a new production of Craig Lucas' beloved play Prelude to a Kiss, directed by Mark Shanahan.

These newly announced events join a growing Summer 2026 lineup that already includes performances by Chelsea Handler, John Mulaney, Mike Birbiglia, and Audra McDonald, alongside a robust theater slate that includes Jaclyn Backhaus’ Men on Boats, featuring Obie Award winner Nina Hellman; First, a new solo work by Kate Walbert starring two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey and directed by Carolyn Cantor; and the groundbreaking original 300 Paintings by Australian actor/writer/comedian Sam Kissajukian, continuing NPAC's first full season in its newly reimagined theater at 5 North Water Street. Additional programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Together, the season brings a wide range of artists and experiences to Nantucket, spanning comedy, music, theater, and special events. Presented in an intimate setting designed to foster a closer connection between artist and audience, the lineup reflects NPAC's commitment to creating memorable shared experiences while contributing to the island's vibrant cultural life.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED:

Seth Meyers: LIVE

August 27 at 6:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Emmy Award-winning writer, comedian, and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers returns to NPAC following his sold-out appearance during the organization’s inaugural season. Known for his sharp observational humor, political wit, and decades-long career spanning Saturday Night Live and late-night television, Meyers remains one of comedy's most beloved voices.

PRELUDE TO A KISS

By Craig Lucas

Directed by Mark Shanahan

September 6–20, 2026

A strange, funny, and deeply moving love story that begins with a single unexpected kiss. When a young couple's wedding day is interrupted by a mysterious encounter that changes everything, the play unfolds into an imaginative exploration of identity, mortality, and what it means to love another person fully. Blending romance, theatrical magic, and surprising emotional depth, Prelude to a Kiss remains one of the most beloved and enduring American plays of the last several decades.

SUMMER 2026 SEASON TO DATE:

HEADLINERS:

June 28 - Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour

July 23 - John Mulaney: Mister Whatever

July 30 - Mike Birbiglia and Friends: Working It Out

August 21 - Audra McDonald

August 27 - Seth Meyers: Live

Additional music, comedy, and special events will be announced throughout the summer.

THEATER & SPECIAL EVENTS:

Men on Boats

By Jaclyn Backhaus

Directed by Carsen Joenk

July 15–29

First

By Kate Walbert

Directed by Carolyn Cantor

Starring Judith Ivey

August 4–13

300 Paintings

Created and Performed by Sam Kissajukian

Produced by Sally Horchow, Matt Ross and Octopus Theatricals

Originally produced by Vineyard Theatre, NYC

August 17–23

Prelude to a Kiss

By Craig Lucas

Directed by Mark Shanahan

September 6–20

All Summer 2026 programming, including Seth Meyers: Live and Prelude to a Kiss, is available to NPAC Premium Members through concierge booking and priority access.

NPAC Premium Member Booking Opens

Tuesday, June 2 at 10:00 AM ET

Seth Meyers: Live Fan Presale

Tuesday, June 2 at 12:00 PM ET through Monday, June 8 at 11:59 AM ET

NPAC General Member Presale

Friday, June 5 at 12:00 PM ET through Monday, June 8 at 11:59 AM ET

General On Sale

Monday, June 8 at 12:00 PM ET

More on Nantucket Performing Arts Center Recent Articles Seth Meyers, PRELUDE TO A KISS and More Joins Nantucket Performing Arts Center Summer 2026 Season 6/2/2026

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