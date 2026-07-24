SHAKE IT UP: THE REMIX to Return to Shakespeare & Company With New Songs & Cast

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Shakespeare & Company's Tina Packer Playhouse transforms once more into Twelfth Night's Elephant Lounge for Shake It Up: The Remix, a mash-up of modern music and Shakespeare's verse, playing July 31-August 3.

Co-created by Allyn Burrows and Jacob Ming-Trent and directed by Burrows, this season marks Shake It Up's third run at Shakespeare & Company and returns with a brand-new set of songs, refreshed Shakespeare text, and an expanded cast.

Burrows said he and Ming-Trent are excited about the changes and additions made to the show this year.

'We're looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to our new set lists and Shakespeare passages,' he said. 'We've approached the script with our current times in mind, and included music and text that speaks to our overriding desire for unity and peace.'

The cast and Elephant Lounge Band include Gregory Boover (actor, guitar, vocals), Trezure B. Coles (actor, vocals), Ani Djirdjirian (vocals), Kait Hickey (vocals), Johnny Irion (guitar, vocals), Jim 'Chetz' Keegan (bass), Benny 'Fingers' Kohn (keys, vocals), Raya Malcolm (actor, vocals), Conor Meehan (drums), Jacob Ming-Trent (actor, vocals), and Jaclyn C. Stevenson (violin, vocals).

Ming-Trent added that, after two successful, raucous Shake It Up shows, he welcomes crowds back to see-and be part of-this revamped and revved-up version of an original show.

'We're ready to have people on their feet and dancing again, stomping their feet and singing along,' he said. 'When Shake It Up is on stage, people know we're throwing a party.'

Sound and production design are by Brendan F Doyle, lighting design by Luke Willson, and scenic design by scenic consultants Alex Drake and Anthony Feola. Stage managers are Hope Rose Kelly and Adele Nadine Traub. Full cast and crew bios are available here.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor training opportunities year-round and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually, supported by a core of more than 150 artists. In 2025 it ranked sixth on Newsweek's list of Top 10 Outdoor Performance venues. For more information, visit shakespeare.org or 413.637.3353.

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