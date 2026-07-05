CIRCUS & THE BARD to Return to Shakespeare & Company with New Tempest Story

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Shakespeare & Company's original work Circus & The Bard, created by Allyn Burrows, Robin Eldridge, and Pedro Reis, returns to the Tina Packer Playhouse July 16-26-pairing professional circus acts with Shakespeare's verse.

This season's Circus & The Bard tells a new story-that of A Tempest Tossed-and reunites Shakespeare & Company artists and Spirit of the Circus performers as they perform feats and introduce new, never-before-seen acts. In choosing a fresh direction for this season's production, Eldridge said she, Burrows, and Reis felt The Tempest was uniquely suited to circus thrills.

'On this island of storms, mischief, music, and marvels, our Shakespeare characters and circus artists encounter one another with equal curiosity and wonder,' she said. 'Spirits, the pas-de-deux of romance, and acts of grace all find their reflection in the heightened world of the circus, where the body itself becomes capable of poetry.'

Actors Marcus Kearns, Lydia Duff, JoJo McDonald, and Clown and comic narrator Chris Allison encounter several circus folk as they take a long journey: Jan "Yahn" Damm (rolla bolla), Zoe Isadora (aerial), Ariele Ebacher (tight rope), Seth Ingram (rope jumper), and Justin Durham (hand balancing). Costumes were coordinated by Aimee Green, lighting design by Luke Willson, and sound design by Marcus Kearns, with stage management by Rey Hankinson.

On Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, the circus will present relaxed, sensory-friendly performances, adapted to be less overwhelming and to welcome individuals with a range of sensory needs, including people who are neurodivergent; those with cognitive, social, or physical challenges; first-time theatergoers, and others.

These performances offer pre-show materials such as story synopses and 'what to expect' guides, along with reduced-intensity lighting and sound, dimmed house lights, and clear theater maps. Audience members are free to come and go, and total quiet is not expected. These shows are open to all patrons.

Tickets are available now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353; prices range from $15-$35 including fees. less, Card to Culture Tickets for ConnectorCare, EBT, and WIC families are also available for $5.

Thanks to the generosity of the Harvey and Virginia Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation, Shakespeare & Company is offering free tickets to Circus & The Bard for youth and families with limited access to the arts. Up to 25 free tickets to this mash-up of circus acts and Shakespeare will be available for any show, July 16-26. Call the Box Office at 413.637.3353 for more information.

Full cast and crew bios are available here.

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