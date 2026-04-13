Reynaliz Herrera Will Take Solo Bicycle Concerto BIKENCERTO on Spring/Summer Tour

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After releasing an album of the same piece in 2023, (Somerville) local percussionist/composer (and "Live Arts Boston" grantee) Reynaliz Herrera, will take her piece "BIKEncerto: a concerto for solo bicycle and orchestra" on tour this Spring/Summer featuring herself as the bicycle percussion soloist & her company "Ideas, Not Theories" as the ensemble/orchestra.

Tour Dates

APRIL 15th (7:30pm) | VIRGINIA | Shenandoah University (Armstrong Hall) | FREE.

APRIL 19th (7pm) | ARIZONA (Flagstaff) | Interference Series (The Beaver St. Theater)

MAY 13th (2pm) | BOSTON | GBH's The Culture Show (Performing live for the live studio audience of the GBH's Boston Public Library Studio) | FREE

MAY 30th (1pm) | BEVERLY, MA | The Cabot | TICKETS: HERE

JUNE 6th (7:30pm) | QUEENS, NY | Trans-Pecos | TICKETS go on sale soon! (Prices TBA)

About Reynaliz Herrera & Ideas, Not Theories:

Boston-based and originally from Mexico, Reynaliz Herrera is a multi-award winning performing musician, percussionist, composer and producer.

Reynaliz Herrera is the founder, director, composer, scriptwriter, and lead performer of "Ideas, Not Theories" a theatrical percussion company for unconventional instruments that features Reynaliz's original music for bicycles and other unconventional instruments.

For the last 13 years, and since completing her studies in 2012 at Boston Conservatory (Now Boston Conservatory at Berklee), the focus of Reynaliz Herrera's musical work has been to explore the different capabilities of the musical bicycle by composing and performing her own original music for this atypical instrument. Throughout the past years, Reynaliz has composed 6 full length bicycle pieces, all of them exploring and using the bicycle as a musical instrument in different ways.

She performs these original compositions in the form of programs with her company "Ideas, Not Theories". Programs include a Bicycle Orchestra, a Bicycle Rock Band, a Full Staged Theatrical Show, and a Virtuosic Bicycle Solo.

Over a decade removed from the conservatory, her newest composition "BIKEncerto: a concerto for solo bicycle and orchestra" represents a reconciliation of Reynaliz's found voice in the bicycle with her classical background.

MORE ABOUT "BIKEncerto"

With her work "BIKEncerto: a concerto for solo bicycle and orchestra", Reynaliz challenged herself to explore the bicycle as a musical instrument in a more mature, nuanced and in-depth way, "I want to treat these types of instruments (unconventional percussion and bicycles) as seriously as you would treat a violin, and show that they are capable of making interesting, complex, colorful and sophisticated music" (Reynaliz says).

"BIKEncerto" features the bicycle as a soloist instrument, accompanied by a strings and woodwinds orchestra. She uses each movement to highlight a specific characteristic of her instrument, whether its designing a "tires keyboard" in Tires Movement by adjusting each tire's PSI, conjuring melodic fragments from the tuned rods in Spokes Movement, or playfully exploring diverse parts of the bike, like the frame tubes, chainwheels, and wheel rims in Metallic Movement. With a catalog of countless bike sounds, Reynaliz brings an innovative and playful DIY, yet thorough and serious approach to percussion and orchestral music, tracing her found objects roots from performing with her mother's contemporary dance company as a teenager to now create music that is at once groove- based, humorous and playful, as well as it is uplifting and thought provoking.