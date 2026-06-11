ROLLING TOGETHER REVUE TOUR to Bring G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter & Moon Taxi to Virginia

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G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi will bring the Rolling Together Revue Tour to the SERVPRO After Hours Concerts series at Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia, on June 18.

The Rolling Together Revue Tour will feature a full performance by Moon Taxi, followed by a collaborative set featuring G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter sharing the stage with backing from Moon Taxi.

G. Love is known for blending hip-hop, blues, funk, and soul. Since emerging from Philadelphia in the 1990s, he has built a devoted following through albums including Coast to Coast Motel, Yeah, It's That Easy, The Electric Mile, and the Grammy-nominated The Juice. His signature style combines blues-inspired musicianship with hip-hop influences and laid-back vocals.

For nearly two decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has balanced careers as both a professional surfer and musician. The Southern California native released his first studio album in nine years, Get Outta Your Mind, in 2024, marking the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album.

Nashville-based band Moon Taxi will perform selections from across its catalog, including material from its 2023 album Set Yourself Free. The group consists of Trevor Terndrup, Spencer Thomson, Tommy Putnam, Wes Bailey, and Tyler Ritter.

Performance Information

Rolling Together Revue Tour

Featuring G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, and Moon Taxi

Date: Thursday, June 18, 2026

Venue: Innsbrook Pavilion

4901 Lake Brook Drive

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

This event will take place rain or shine.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now through the SERVPRO After Hours Concerts box office and ETIX.

Additional upcoming performances in the series include 38 Special, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, Little River Band, Hanson, Indigo Girls, Brothers Osborne, Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors, Lee Brice, Little Feat, and Clint Black and Midland, among others.

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