Pilgrim Festival Chorus To Present EVENING AND MORNING – MUSIC TO LIGHTEN OUR DARKNESS

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Pilgrim Festival Chorus will present its spring concert program, EVENING AND MORNING – MUSIC TO LIGHTEN OUR DARKNESS, on May 9 at 7:30 p.m. and May 10 at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The performances will be led by Artistic Directors William B. Richter, conductor, and Elizabeth Chapman Reilly, organ.

The program will include Sunrise Mass by Ola Gjeilo and Vesperae solennes de confessore by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, exploring themes of illumination and transformation through contrasting choral works.

“These works contrast so wonderfully in style,” said co-director Elizabeth Chapman Reilly. “Mozart, despite the restrictions of his archbishop, penned music exuberant and sublime. Gjeilo, using traditional mass text in sonically unusual ways, transports us from cold and distant outer space to warm and intimate Earth.”

Both works will be performed with a string orchestra, with the Mozart piece also featuring the church’s Roche pipe organ. A quartet of professional soloists will join the chorus.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus is an 80-member ensemble representing more than 20 South Shore communities and is currently in its 26th season.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at The Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Tickets are $25 general admission and $20 for seniors and students over 18. Children 18 and under and Card to Culture participants are admitted free. Tickets are available at pilgrimfestivalchorus.org/tickets and at the door, subject to availability.