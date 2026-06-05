Patriotic Hymn Sing to Celebrate America's 250th Birthday in Brewster, MA

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The Patriotic Hymn Sing will take place on July 5 from 3:30–4:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts. As part of the celebration of America's 250th Birthday, the event invites community members to come together for an afternoon of music and reflection.

Guests will enjoy singing beloved patriotic and traditional favorites, including America the Beautiful, God of Our Fathers, Simple Gifts, and more. The event is free and open to all, with refreshments provided.

The Performing Arts Center is located at 95 Southern Eagle Cartway, Brewster, MA 02631. For more information, call 508-240-2400 or visit artsempoweringlife.org.

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