NICK JR. LIVE! Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sing, clap, dance, and move to the music with all your favorite Nick Jr. friends! Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music", an all-new, one-of-a-kind adventure. For the first time on stage together, this musical spectacular features characters from multiple Nick Jr. hit animated series, including Bubble Guppies, PAW Patrol (produced by Spin Master Entertainment), Dora The Explorer, Shimmer and Shine, Blue's Clues and You, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Top Wing. Families will have the opportunity to make lifelong memories together at any of the five Boch Center Wang Theatre performances taking place March 14 & 15, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 13 at 10:00AM.

Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they invite their Nick Jr. friends to come together for a music-filled production. Bubble Guppies' Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and even Blue from the new Blue's Clues &You! are throwing a Nick Jr. celebration. Audiences will be transported to familiar Nick Jr. locations, including Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls. The unforgettable celebration will feature live appearances, special on-screen guests and audience participation to engage the whole family.

With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, Nick Jr. Live! is a perfect way to introduce theater to young children. The show is split into two acts with an intermission and will include original music as well as familiar tunes from Nick Jr. shows. A limited number of V.I.P. packages are available for each performance and feature premium show seating, VIP merchandise item, an exclusive photo opportunity with Blaze from Blaze and the Monster Machines, as well as a post-show Meet & Greet party with Dora the Explorer and Rubble from PAW Patrol.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 13 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.





