Martha Graham Dance Company & Tiler Peck and More Featured In Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026
Tickets are now on sale for the 10-week festival featuring dance parties, exhibits, and free family programming.
Jacob’s Pillow has announced the full schedule for its 94th Dance Festival, running June 24 through August 30, 2026 in Becket, Massachusetts. The 10-week festival will include indoor and outdoor performances, talks, exhibits, workshops, livestreams, and community programming, with artists from the United States and internationally.
The season will include appearances by San Francisco Ballet, returning to the festival for the first time in 70 years; Akram Khan Company, presenting its final touring production; and Martha Graham Dance Company as it marks its 100th anniversary. The festival will open with a Season Opening Gala on June 20, where New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck will receive the 2026 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award.
Events will take place across the Jacob’s Pillow campus, including the Ted Shawn Theatre, Doris Duke Theatre, and the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, along with additional activities throughout Berkshire County.
FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE LIVESTREAMS
Saturday, June 20, 6:00 p.m.
Jacob’s Pillow Season Opening Gala
Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre
Thursday, June 25, 8:00 p.m.
Shamel Pitts | TRIBE performing Touch of RED
Live from the Doris Duke Theatre
Saturday, June 27, 5:30 p.m.
The School at Jacob’s Pillow Contemporary Ballet Performance Ensemble
Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage
Friday, July 3, 2:00 p.m.
Urban Bush Women performing SCAT!... The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar
Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre
Thursday, July 9, 10:00 a.m.
FUTURE FIGURES Symposium keynote address by Sydney Skybetter
Live from the Doris Duke Theatre
Saturday, July 18, 5:30 p.m.
The School at Jacob’s Pillow Contemporary Performance Ensemble
Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage
Thursday, July 30, 8:00 p.m.
Brian Brooks Moving Company
Live from the Doris Duke Theatre
Friday, August 7, 2:00 p.m.
San Francisco Ballet
Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre
Thursday, August 13, 8:00 p.m.
Brinae Ali performing Baby Laurence Legacy Project
Live from the Doris Duke Theatre
Saturday, August 22, 5:30 p.m.
The School at Jacob’s Pillow Musical Theatre Performance Ensemble
Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage
PILLOWTALKS
Saturday, June 27, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Shamel Pitts
Saturday, July 4, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar
Saturday, July 11, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Akram Khan Dance Company
Saturday, July 18, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Kyle Abraham and Faye Driscoll
Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Liz Lerman with Suzanna Tamminen
Saturday, August 1, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Norman Walker
Saturday, August 8, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Tamara Rojo
Saturday, August 15, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Janet Eilber and Oliver Tobin
Saturday, August 22, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Perspectives on Latine Dance in the U.S.
Saturday, August 29, 4:00 p.m.
PillowTalk: Dianne McIntyre and Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell
EXHIBITS AND ARCHIVES
Martha Graham: Call to Action
Blake’s Barn
Parable of Portals: The Acorn Archives
Doris Duke Theatre Gallery
Illuminating the American Experience: Groundbreaking U.S. Women in Dance
Ted Shawn Theatre Lobby
Online Exhibit: Jacob’s Pillow Dance Interactive
Jacob’s Pillow Archives/Norton Owen Reading Room
WELCOME CENTER AND TOURS
Public Tours of Campus
June 26 – August 28; Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Fire Pit Gathering at the Indigenous Garden
Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Day at The Pillow Visits
Available throughout the festival
ONSITE CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS
Morning Classes
June 24 – August 28; Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00–10:00 a.m.
Workshops with Festival Artists
June 28 – August 30; Sundays, 10:00–11:30 a.m.
Family Music and Dance
Select Sundays
Dance to the African Drums: A Family Experience
Select Sundays
In Studio Observation in The School
June 24 – August 22
DANCE AND TECHNOLOGY EVENTS
VR Experience: Collective Body
July 8–12
FUTURE FIGURES Symposium: Dance and Emerging Technologies
Thursday, July 9
SPECIAL EVENTS
Pillow Pride Weekend
July 11–12
Jacob’s Pillow Curriculum in Motion™ Institute Public Presentations
July 25–26
Community Day
Friday, August 14
COMMUNITY RESIDENCIES AND WORKSHOPS
Celebrating the Spirit of Connection! A Community Movement Workshop
Saturday, June 6
Community Residency: Urban Bush Women
June 11–14
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for festival performances are available at jacobspillow.org/festival. Livestream registration for select events is free.
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