Martha Graham Dance Company & Tiler Peck and More Featured In Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2026

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Jacob’s Pillow has announced the full schedule for its 94th Dance Festival, running June 24 through August 30, 2026 in Becket, Massachusetts. The 10-week festival will include indoor and outdoor performances, talks, exhibits, workshops, livestreams, and community programming, with artists from the United States and internationally.

The season will include appearances by San Francisco Ballet, returning to the festival for the first time in 70 years; Akram Khan Company, presenting its final touring production; and Martha Graham Dance Company as it marks its 100th anniversary. The festival will open with a Season Opening Gala on June 20, where New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck will receive the 2026 Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award.

Events will take place across the Jacob’s Pillow campus, including the Ted Shawn Theatre, Doris Duke Theatre, and the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, along with additional activities throughout Berkshire County.

FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE LIVESTREAMS

Saturday, June 20, 6:00 p.m.

Jacob’s Pillow Season Opening Gala

Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre

Thursday, June 25, 8:00 p.m.

Shamel Pitts | TRIBE performing Touch of RED

Live from the Doris Duke Theatre

Saturday, June 27, 5:30 p.m.

The School at Jacob’s Pillow Contemporary Ballet Performance Ensemble

Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage

Friday, July 3, 2:00 p.m.

Urban Bush Women performing SCAT!... The Complex Lives of Al & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar

Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre

Thursday, July 9, 10:00 a.m.

FUTURE FIGURES Symposium keynote address by Sydney Skybetter

Live from the Doris Duke Theatre

Saturday, July 18, 5:30 p.m.

The School at Jacob’s Pillow Contemporary Performance Ensemble

Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage

Thursday, July 30, 8:00 p.m.

Brian Brooks Moving Company

Live from the Doris Duke Theatre

Friday, August 7, 2:00 p.m.

San Francisco Ballet

Live from the Ted Shawn Theatre

Thursday, August 13, 8:00 p.m.

Brinae Ali performing Baby Laurence Legacy Project

Live from the Doris Duke Theatre

Saturday, August 22, 5:30 p.m.

The School at Jacob’s Pillow Musical Theatre Performance Ensemble

Live from the Henry J. Leir Stage

PILLOWTALKS

Saturday, June 27, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Shamel Pitts

Saturday, July 4, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Jawole Willa Jo Zollar

Saturday, July 11, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Akram Khan Dance Company

Saturday, July 18, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Kyle Abraham and Faye Driscoll

Saturday, July 25, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Liz Lerman with Suzanna Tamminen

Saturday, August 1, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Norman Walker

Saturday, August 8, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Tamara Rojo

Saturday, August 15, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Janet Eilber and Oliver Tobin

Saturday, August 22, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Perspectives on Latine Dance in the U.S.

Saturday, August 29, 4:00 p.m.

PillowTalk: Dianne McIntyre and Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell

EXHIBITS AND ARCHIVES

Martha Graham: Call to Action

Blake’s Barn

Parable of Portals: The Acorn Archives

Doris Duke Theatre Gallery

Illuminating the American Experience: Groundbreaking U.S. Women in Dance

Ted Shawn Theatre Lobby

Online Exhibit: Jacob’s Pillow Dance Interactive

Jacob’s Pillow Archives/Norton Owen Reading Room

WELCOME CENTER AND TOURS

Public Tours of Campus

June 26 – August 28; Fridays, 4:30 p.m.

Fire Pit Gathering at the Indigenous Garden

Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Day at The Pillow Visits

Available throughout the festival

ONSITE CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

Morning Classes

June 24 – August 28; Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00–10:00 a.m.

Workshops with Festival Artists

June 28 – August 30; Sundays, 10:00–11:30 a.m.

Family Music and Dance

Select Sundays

Dance to the African Drums: A Family Experience

Select Sundays

In Studio Observation in The School

June 24 – August 22

DANCE AND TECHNOLOGY EVENTS

VR Experience: Collective Body

July 8–12

FUTURE FIGURES Symposium: Dance and Emerging Technologies

Thursday, July 9

SPECIAL EVENTS

Pillow Pride Weekend

July 11–12

Jacob’s Pillow Curriculum in Motion™ Institute Public Presentations

July 25–26

Community Day

Friday, August 14

COMMUNITY RESIDENCIES AND WORKSHOPS

Celebrating the Spirit of Connection! A Community Movement Workshop

Saturday, June 6

Community Residency: Urban Bush Women

June 11–14

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for festival performances are available at jacobspillow.org/festival. Livestream registration for select events is free.