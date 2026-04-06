Kenny White Returns to Club Passim in May with Solo Show

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Kenny White returns to Club Passim on Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. with an intimate solo performance following his recent national tour with Stephen Stills and Judy Collins. Before launching his career as a touring songwriter, White spent years in New York's commercial studios writing music for iconic campaigns like Cheerios' “The Unsinkable Taste” and Chevrolet's “Heartbeat of America.” His solo shows blend songs, stories, piano, and guitar in a performance that moves easily between humor and heart. Americana singer-songwriter SPOTTISWOODE opens.

Born in New York City and raised across the river in Fort Lee, NJ, Kenny White began touring in the 1970s as keyboardist for Jonathan Edwards and later performed with Livingston Taylor during Linda Ronstadt's Living in the USA tour.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, White became a fixture in New York's studio scene, writing music for major national campaigns including Cheerios' “The Unsinkable Taste” and nearly seven years of Chevrolet's “Heartbeat of America.” His commercial work led to directing recording sessions with artists including Linda Ronstadt, Gladys Knight, Mavis Staples, Ricky Skaggs, and Aaron Neville.

White contributed to film soundtracks Message in a Bottle, Where the Heart Is and four films by Indie-director laureate, John Sayles. White also appears on dozens of recordings of other musicians, including Marc Cohn's platinum debut.

SPOTTISWOODE is an award-winning singer-songwriter. For the past two and a half decades, the Anglo-American has been best-known as the frontman of the septet, Spottiswoode & His Enemies. As a solo artist, Spottiswoode regularly tours from London (his home) to Berlin with plenty of pit stops on the way. His songs have been featured in a wide variety of films and television shows, and he has been nominated for multiple Independent Music Awards, including earning him the prize for Best Adult Contemporary Song. Spottiswoode's music travels the gamut, drawing comparisons to Leonard Cohen, Ray Davies, and Nick Cave. Still, he's very much his own man. He also happens to be one of Kenny White's favorite songwriters.

Club Passim will host Kenny White on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.