Junkyard Shakespeare to Bring SWEET PRINCE to North County Shakespeare Festival

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Junkyard Shakespeare will present the one-woman show sweet prince, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, as part of Elsewhere Shakespeare's North County Shakespeare Festival.

The show will be performed at the '62 Center for Theatre and Dance at Williams College on April 28 at 7 p.m., and admission is free.

sweet prince is a one-woman, hour-long theatrical adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet, with this production starring Hilary Dennis. The show uses a pared-down version of Shakespeare's script to investigate depression, what it means to be "mad," and what it means to grieve.

At the same time, it joyfully invites members of the audience to participate as the missing characters, disrupting the separation of actor and audience, and challenging bystanders to become participants.