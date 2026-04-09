Juan Arturo, Melisa Soledad Pereyra And Gabe Martínez To Star In OEDIPUS EL REY At The Huntington

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The Huntington has announced the cast and creative team for OEDIPUS EL REY by Luis Alfaro, running May 7 through June 7, 2026 at the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston. The production will be directed by Huntington Artistic Director Loretta Greco.

Alfaro’s play reimagines Sophocles’ tragedy in contemporary Los Angeles, following Oedipus as he attempts to reshape his destiny while confronting systemic forces, family ties, and questions of fate. The work blends classical themes with a modern perspective rooted in Chicano culture.

The cast will include Juan Arturo as Oedipus, Melisa Soledad Pereyra as Jocasta and Esfinge, Gabe Martínez as Laius, Jaime José Hernández as Creon, Victor Almanzar as Tiresias, and Javier David as El Sobador.

The creative team will feature scenic and projections design by Hana S. Kim, costume design by Alex Jaeger, lighting design by Reza Behjat, and sound design and original music by Jake Rodriguez.

“Luis Alfaro is one of our national treasures,” said director Loretta Greco. “A poet, playwright, teacher, and activist, Luis creates award-winning work that has resonated across cultures and generations for decades.”

“It’s such a joy to see Oedipus el Rey making its debut in Boston,” said playwright Luis Alfaro. “The classic Greek play asks us one question of how we make society, ‘Is it destiny or is it fate?’ and we continue to wrestle with these ideas in our public spaces of inquiry.”

OEDIPUS EL REY

May 7 – June 7, 2026

Calderwood Pavilion

527 Tremont Street

Boston, MA

Evenings: Tuesday–Thursday at 7:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Matinees: Select Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Press opening: Wednesday, May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets start at $29 and are available online, by phone at 617-266-0800, or in person at the Huntington Theatre or Calderwood Pavilion box offices. Discounts are available for students, military, and patrons under 40, with limited pay-what-you-wish tickets offered.

ACCESS PERFORMANCES

Open captioned performance: Tuesday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m.

ASL-interpreted performance: Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Audio-described performance: Saturday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

STAGE & SCREEN: O BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU?

Monday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Coolidge Corner Theatre, Brookline

ACTORS FORUM

Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m.

STUDENT MATINEE

Friday, May 22 at 10:00 a.m.

HUMANITIES FORUM

Sunday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m.

THE ART OF ADAPTATION AND ADVOCACY DISCUSSION

Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m.