James and Kim Taylor's Cumulative Donations to Tanglewood Top $8 Million
The singer-songwriter performed with his ALL-STAR BAND and son Henry Taylor at the Lenox venue.
On the heels of his sold-out July 3 and July 4 concerts at Tanglewood last week, James Taylor and his wife, Caroline (Kim) Taylor, have donated the proceeds from the two shows to help support the Festival. The Taylors were inspired to donate the proceeds from both shows this year by the celebration of America's 250th birthday. This year's performances marked Taylor's 52nd year of concerts at Tanglewood. Kim Taylor has enjoyed a 46-year relationship with the orchestra as a Trustee and as a close advisor to John Williams and the late Seiji Ozawa.
This donation is instrumental in helping sustain Tanglewood as a world-renowned destination for music, education, and artistic excellence.
“Kim and James Taylor's generosity extends far beyond the stage,” said Chad Smith, President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. “Their $8 million in cumulative support is an extraordinary achievement that has strengthened the Orchestra and Tanglewood for countless musicians, students, and audience members. We are profoundly grateful for their unwavering friendship and commitment.”
For more than five decades, James Taylor has performed at Tanglewood, where generations of concertgoers have made his annual July 3 and 4 performances a tradition as part of their Independence Day. The concerts have become one of the summer season's most anticipated events, bringing together music lovers from across the country to celebrate America's musical heritage in one of its most iconic cultural settings.
"It has been an incredible run, this 50-year association with Tanglewood," shared James Taylor. "With Kim's lifelong devotion to the BSO and as year-round Berkshire residents, we are proud to call this place our home. Tanglewood has been at the heart of our lives here, and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to give something back."
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