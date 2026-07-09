James and Kim Taylor's Cumulative Donations to Tanglewood Top $8 Million
James Taylor's All-Star Band, wife Kim, and son Henry Taylor performed the sold-out Tanglewood shows.
On the heels of his sold-out July 3 and July 4 concerts at Tanglewood last week, James Taylor and his wife, Caroline (Kim) Taylor, have donated the proceeds from the two shows to help support the Festival.
The Taylors were inspired to donate the proceeds from both shows this year by the celebration of America's 250th birthday. This year's performances marked Taylor's 52nd year of concerts at Tanglewood. Kim Taylor has enjoyed a 46-year relationship with the orchestra as a Trustee and as a close advisor to John Williams and the late Seiji Ozawa.
This donation is instrumental in helping sustain Tanglewood as a world-renowned destination for music, education, and artistic excellence. For more than five decades, James Taylor has performed at Tanglewood, where generations of concertgoers have made his annual July 3 and 4 performances a tradition as part of their Independence Day. The concerts have become one of the summer season's most anticipated events, bringing together music lovers from across the country to celebrate America's musical heritage in one of its most iconic cultural settings.
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