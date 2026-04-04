Gloucester Stage to Hold Lily Jean Benefit with Author Sebastian Junger

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Gloucester Stage will hold an evening of storytelling with NY Times Bestselling author and award-winning journalist Sebastian Junger on April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to support the families of the F/V Lily Jean crew.

Mirrored against his own close brushes with death, Junger shares his experience of finding community in Gloucester while researching for The Perfect Storm.

This will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Emmy award-winning Culture Show Host, Jared Bowen.