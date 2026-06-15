FRESH VOICES IN DANCE, DOUG VARONE AND DANCERS to Headline Jacob's Pillow Fall Season

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Jacob's Pillow today announced its 2026 Fall Season, which will feature two weekends of exceptional performances in the state-of-the-art Doris Duke Theatre in October. This second annual fall season will present Fresh Voices in Dance, a world premiere event by inaugural emerging choreographers selected by Youth America Grand Prix, as well as a return to the Pillow stage by the acclaimed Doug Varone and Dancers, in celebration of the company's 40th year of creating and touring work.

Fresh Voices in Dance will run in the Doris Duke Theatre from Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, and will showcase the next generation of choreographic talent emerging from the ballet world. Following a global search, Youth America Grand Prix selected six inaugural fellowship recipients to create original works that will receive their world premieres at Jacob's Pillow: Ashley Davis, William Dugan, Manoela Gonçalves, Gabriel Lorena, Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, and Pillow Alum My'Kal Stromile. The program marks the first-ever public presentation of work developed through Youth America Grand Prix's groundbreaking new choreographic fellowship initiative.

Jacob's Pillow will also welcome 11-time Bessie Award-winning Doug Varone and Dancers to present a program in the Doris Duke Theatre from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25, in celebration of the renowned company's 40th anniversary. Known for dances that are both kinetically thrilling and emotionally resonant, Doug Varone and his collaborators' work spans concert dance, opera, theater, film, and multidisciplinary performance. Varone is celebrated for making essential connections and illuminating the complexity of the human spirit through movement.

“This year's fall program reflects an exciting investment in the future of choreography,” says Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. “Jacob's Pillow is honored to serve as the premier stage for the inaugural emerging artists of Youth America Grand Prix as they introduce their work to audiences for the first time. As one of the most versatile and revered choreographers of our time, Doug Varone has made a profound impact on the dance field for four decades Presenting his work alongside the inaugural Youth America Grand Prix Fellows creates a powerful dialogue between artistic legacy and future possibility. At Jacob's Pillow, we are committed to supporting both at the highest level.”

Fall Season tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at jacobspillow.org/fall. Additional information is available at jacobspillow.org.

TICKETED PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Tickets are on sale now; online at jacobspillow.org

Youth America Grand Prix: Fresh Voices in Dance

October 16-18; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2pm

Doris Duke Theatre | Assigned Seating | Tickets from $61.50 including fees

Refreshments available at the Doris Duke Theatre Bar

Pre-Show Talk: 30 minutes before each performance

Post-Show Talk: following Saturday night performance

Doug Varone and Dancers

October 23-25; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2pm

Doris Duke Theatre at Jacob's Pillow | Assigned Seating | Tickets from $61.50 including fees

Refreshments available at the Doris Duke Theatre Bar

Pre-Show Talk: 30 minutes before each performance

Post-Show Talk: following Saturday night performance

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