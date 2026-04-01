FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Will Come to The Spire Center For Mother's Day

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The Spire Center will present Forever Simon & Garfunkel. Treat the Mom in your life to an afternoon of iconic 60s anthems: The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio Down By The Schoolyard, Kodachrome, and many more!

The Spire Center (Plymouth MA) will present Forever Simon & Garfunkel: a Tribute on Sunday, May 10th, 3pm, as part of their popular “Sunday Serenades” series.

FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL celebrates the best selling duo in rock'n'roll history. With humor, soaring energy, and laser precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, and their global dominance as hit-makers. The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio, Kodachrome, and many more!

Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (Rockapella founder / Carmen Sandiego theme songwriter) & Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall Of Fame's Buddy Holly Prize) met on stage in 2010, when they were paired at a variety show to duet Mrs. Robinson. Jack had just celebrated his 14th birthday, and Sean had just celebrated his shiny new AARP card, but the audience found their December-January musical bromance and brotherly harmony to be enchanting and mesmerizing. The pair has toured as The Everly Set since 2016, celebrating the hits of The Everly Brothers. They formed Forever Simon & Garfunkel in 2020, and they tour both acts internationally, playing 100+ theaters and PACs annually (46 states and counting!).