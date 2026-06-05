Dr. Leonard Horowitz to Speak on 528 Hz Frequency and Healing at Cape Cod Arts Lecture

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Award-winning author, natural medicine pioneer, and humanitarian Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz will present You Are the Music! Healing Your Body with the Resonance Frequency of 528.

The event will be presented as part of the Arts Speak Lecture Series on June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center in Brewster, Massachusetts.

In this lecture, Horowitz will explore his theory that humans are the "Music of Creation"—living instruments animated by divine mathematics and the "LOVE 528" frequency, which he associates with healing, cellular rejuvenation, and spiritual transformation. Admission is free; for more information, call 508-240-2400 or visit artsempoweringlife.org.

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