Concord Women’s Chorus To Present A LIGHT EXISTS IN SPRING In Massachusetts

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Concord Women's Chorus will present A LIGHT EXISTS IN SPRING on May 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church. The concert will be conducted by Artistic Director Jane Ring Frank, with accompaniment by Simon Andrews on piano and guest instrumentalists Jennifer Slowik (oboe), Sandi-Jo Malmon (cello), and Beth Welty (violin).

The program will include The Tree House, a work for chorus and instruments setting texts by poet Kathleen Jamie. Additional repertoire will feature works by women composers, including Grown Wild, Hope is the Thing, and Birds of Passage.

The Concord Women’s Chorus is a 45-member ensemble from the greater Boston area focused on repertoire for women’s voices, ranging from early music to contemporary works.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30 for adults and free for children ages 12 and under. Discounted tickets are available through the Mass Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program.