Christine Hurley, James Dorsey and Damien Speranza to Join COMEDY NIGHT AT SLATER'S

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Christine Hurley will headline an evening of stand-up comedy featuring special guest James Dorsey and host Damien Speranza on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Webster, MA at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch.

Christine Hurley is one of Boston's favorite comedians, known for her hilarious takes on marriage, motherhood, and everyday life. A finalist on Nick at Nite's “America's Funniest Mom,” she quickly became a standout in the comedy world. Married with five kids, Christine turns real-life family chaos into big laughs and has worked alongside Boston comedy legends like Lenny Clarke, Tony V, Steve Sweeney, and Paul D'Angelo.

James Dorsey is a high-energy comedian known for his witty act-outs, hilarious impressions, and unforgettable characters. A winner of the Catch A New Rising Star comedy competition and “Worcester's Got Talent,” he has been featured on Spike TV, Comcast On Demand, and in the Boston Herald. Named “Worcester's Funniest Person,” James performs at major comedy clubs across New England and leaves audiences laughing long after the show ends.

Born in New York, raised in New Jersey, and now living in Connecticut, Damien Speranza has performed at comedy clubs all over the country, opening for comics such as Jessica Kirson, Paul Virzi, and Dan Soder. He has performed at the world-famous Apollo Theater, headlined and performed at multiple Comedy Festivals, and performed on Don't Tell Comedy. Damien can be found regularly at shows all around NYC. He is a high energy comedian, who has no problem discussing the good, bad, and ugly of his life.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch Amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheel, and Indian Ranch Campground. Other upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include America 250: The Live Band Musical Game Show on July 10th and Aquanett on August 8th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Christine Hurley & Guests on Friday, July 31, 2026 are on sale now. Doors open at 6:30 PM; the show starts at 7:30 PM. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA, outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield.

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