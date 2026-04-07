Cape Rep Theatre To Open 2026 Season With 9-BALL

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Cape Rep Theatre will open its 2026 season with 9-BALL, written and directed by Art Devine, running May 6 through May 31 in the company’s Indoor Theater in Brewster, Massachusetts.

First produced at Cape Rep in 2001, the play returns for its 25th anniversary with Devine again at the helm. Set in 1967, the story follows two young men who swap identities during a game of pool, sending one to prison and the other to war. The play draws on true events and incorporates the cultural backdrop of the late 1960s.

The cast is led by Macklin Devine as Richie Feinberg and Elijah Corbin as Larry Doucette. The company also includes Jimmy Sawyer, Cam Torres, Yakov Schwartzberg, Ju’el Martin, Zack Johnson, Izaak van der Wende, and Hugo William Ceraldi.

The creative team includes set design based on the original design by Dan Joy, costume design by Robin McLaughlin, lighting design by Trevor Norton, sound design based on original work by Tim Healy, fight choreography by TJ Glenn, and stage management by Chelsey Brown.

Performances will take place Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., with additional Saturday matinees on May 23 and May 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $40, with $30 tickets available for patrons 35 and under. Student rush tickets are available at half price on the day of performance, and a pay-what-you-like performance will be held May 8. Tickets are available by calling 508-896-1888 or visiting caperep.org.