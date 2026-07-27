CATIE CURTIS to Celebrate New Album at Club Passim

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. Sign Up

Folk-rock singer-songwriter Catie Curtis returns to Club Passim on Friday, August 21, 2026, to celebrate the release of her latest album, C'mon Butterfly. The Massachusetts native and LGBTQ+ educator is the recipient of multiple Boston Music Awards. She has been a full-time touring artist for over a quarter century, taking her from the vibrant Boston folk scene to stages across the country, including Carnegie Hall and the White House. Tickets for Catie Curtis' album release show are on sale now at Club Passim: passim.org.

Over the course of fifteen albums, Catie Curtis has occupied a singular place in American songwriting. Long before authenticity became a marketing strategy, Curtis was practicing a quieter art: making songs that feel like conversations, invitations into a shared emotional space where listeners recognize themselves. Yet Curtis's enduring appeal has never rested on accolades alone. It comes from a rare ability to transform private experience into something shared, creating songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Writing with an observant eye and a compassionate heart, Curtis finds meaning in ordinary moments. Mary Chapin Carpenter has praised her “remarkable ability to reveal the spiritual dimensions of ordinary life,” a quality that has made her music a companion through love, loss, family, and change.

Her songs have also contributed to the story of LGBTQ+ visibility in American culture. In her anthem “Radical,” Curtis sang, “I'm not being radical when I kiss you,” offering listeners a vision of love expressed with confidence and grace. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to telling the truth as she sees it and creating songs that accompany listeners through every season of life.

At the heart of C'mon Butterfly is a belief in interdependence and the understanding that none of us thrives alone, and that strength often emerges through connection rather than conflict. Grounded in gratitude for the beauty of ordinary moments and attentive to the lessons nature offers every day, the album finds hope in the possibility that we can live with greater gentleness toward ourselves, one another, and the world we share.

Catie Curtis will perform at Club Passim on Friday, August 21, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org. Club Passim is located at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge MA 02138.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming