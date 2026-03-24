Boston Pops & Keith Lockhart to Perform JERRY GARCIA SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION at Tanglewood

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​The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration with the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart is the latest addition to Tanglewood's 2026 season, performing from June 20 through September 6. The celebration, which features members of the Jerry Garcia Band, returns to the Koussevitzky Music Shed on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration (JGSC) honors 60 years of the Grateful Dead and Garcia's enduring legacy. This groundbreaking orchestral adventure – curated by the Garcia family – will feature Garcia's storied original compositions as well as classic interpretations of timeless standards that were hallmarks of Garcia and the Grateful Dead's storied concerts. The program features an all-star lineup, including Jerry Garcia Band members Melvin Seals on organ and vocalist Jacklyn LaBranch; guitarist/songwriter Tom Hamilton (Joe Russo's Almost Dead); bassist Grahame Lesh (Phil Lesh & Friends); drummer John Morgan Kimock (Mike Gordon); and vocalist Kanika Moore (Doom Flamingo).

The JGSC performed with the Pops at Tanglewood in 2013 and 2016. In June 2025, they joined the Pops and Lockhart for two sold-out concerts at Symphony Hall, which a review on Boston.com stated “fused improvisational energy with orchestral precision” and offered a “family reunion of sorts to honor the legendary guitarist” who died in 1995.