Judy Collins Will Bring SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES: FAREWELL TOUR to Tanglewood in August

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tanglewood Popular Artist Series, which each summer brings a star-studded lineup to the music festival's Koussevitzky Music Shed, has added Judy Collins – Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell Tour on Sunday, August 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A recent Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame inductee, Collins has performed at Tanglewood on 11 occasions since her first concert at the venue in 1968, and this summer's farewell tour offers a final chance to experience her timeless voice and storytelling live. Joining Collins especially for the Tanglewood concert are co-stars Mary Chapin Carpenter and Rosanne Cash. Carpenter has sold over 17 million records over the course of her renowned career, including 2025's critically acclaimed Personal History. “One of the most ambitious and literary songwriters of her generation” (Rolling Stone), Cash has earned four Grammy awards and in 2021 became the first woman to receive the Edward MacDowell award for music composition. They are joined by special guest Amanda Shires, winner of the 2017 Emerging Artist of the Year prize from the Americana Music Association.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 3 at 10 a.m.

About Judy Collins

Judy Collins has long inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Six decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy's dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won Song of the Year at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She's garnered several top ten hits and gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

In 2026, Collins bids adieu to the road with her Sweet Judy Blue Eyes: Farewell Tour, launching July 4, 2026 and running through 2027—an expansive final run across North America and beyond that gives audiences one last chance to experience her timeless voice and storytelling live. The tour follows a remarkable recent chapter: six new albums released since 2015, the artistic renaissance of Spellbound (her first album of all self-penned songs, nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards), and her 2025 poetry collection Sometimes It's Heaven: Poems of Love, Loss and Redemption—a vivid extension of the honesty and grace that have defined her enduring legacy.