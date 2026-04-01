Boston Chamber Symphony Will Perform With MET Opera Principal Seth Morris

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The Boston Chamber Symphony (BCS) will present “Continental Inspirations” on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:30 PM at Grace Episcopal Church in Newton, a concert exploring the cross-cultural inspirations of renowned Romantic-era composers.

The program opens with Brahms's spirited Hungarian Dance No. 1, followed by Reinecke's lyrical Flute Concerto, featuring Seth Morris, Principal Flute of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. It continues with Sibelius's haunting Valse Triste and concludes with Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4 (“Italian”), inspired by the composer's travels in Italy and replete with brilliant melodies and exuberant energy. Music Director Avlana Eisenberg will conduct, and a reception with the performers will follow the concert.

Program:

Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1

Reinecke: Flute Concerto

Sibelius: Valse Triste

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 (“Italian”)

About Seth Morris

A William S. Haynes Artist, Seth Morris serves as Principal Flute of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and previously held the same position with the Houston Grand Opera and the Houston Ballet Orchestra. He also was a member of the New World Symphony and West Michigan Symphony and has performed with ensembles across the United States including the Houston, Detroit, and Pacific Symphony Orchestras, American Ballet Theatre, Mainly Mozart Festival Orchestra, and the Dallas Winds. Morris was a Fellow of the Tanglewood Music Center, as well as a member of the American Institute of Musical Studies Festival Orchestra in Graz, Austria. A laureate of multiple competitions, he won first prize in the National Flute Association's Young Artist Competition, the James Pappoutsakis Memorial Competition, the Myrna W. Brown Artist Competition, and both the Kentucky Flute Festival's Young Artist and Collegiate Artist Competitions. Originally from Louisville, Kentucky, Morris holds degrees from the University of Kentucky, the New England Conservatory, and the University of Michigan.