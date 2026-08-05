Berkshire Theatre Group and The Du Bois Freedom Center Present Staged Reading of 1781

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Berkshire Theatre Group and The Du Bois Freedom Center will present 1781, a staged reading of a compelling new work inspired by one of the Berkshires' most extraordinary true stories. Written and researched by Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi, and directed by Clinton Turner Davis, 1781 will be presented on The Larry Vaber Stage at The Unicorn Theatre on Thursday, August 20 at 2pm and Friday, August 21 at 2pm. Tickets are $20.

1781 tells the remarkable story of Elizabeth Freeman (formerly known as Mum Bett) and Brom, two enslaved people whose courageous challenge to the institution of slavery became a landmark Berkshire County court case. Inspired by the revolutionary promise that 'all men are created equal,' Elizabeth Freeman sought her freedom with the support of attorney Theodore Sedgwick, setting in motion a legal victory that helped pave the way for the end of slavery in Massachusetts.

Presented as a staged reading, 1781 offers audiences an opportunity to experience an exciting new theatrical work while exploring a pivotal chapter in Berkshire history. Through moments of courage, resilience and determination, the play illuminates Elizabeth Freeman's enduring legacy and the pursuit of justice that continues to resonate today.

This co-production brings together Berkshire Theatre Group and The Du Bois Freedom Center in a shared commitment to telling stories rooted in the history of the Berkshires and amplifying voices that have shaped the Commonwealth and the nation. By honoring Elizabeth Freeman's extraordinary life and legacy, 1781 invites audiences to reflect on the enduring power of her courage and the ongoing pursuit of liberty and equality in America.

AT THE UNICORN THEATRE

1781

A Staged Reading of a new work about Elizabeth Freeman formerly known as Mum Bett

A Co-Production with The Du Bois Freedom Center

written and researched by Lonnie Carter and Linda Rossi

directed by Clinton Turner David

on The Larry Vaber Stage

at The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge, MA

TOUR DATES

Thursday, August 20 at 2pm

Friday, August 21 at 2pm

Ticket Price: $20

ABOUT BERKSHIRE THEATRE GROUP

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organizations merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG).

Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide-ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Each year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through its Education Program, serves over 10,000 Berkshire County school children annually. BTG is proud to offer the only approved curriculum-based theatre educational programming of its kind in the region, integrating the arts directly into classroom learning and enriching students' academic and creative development.

In July 2020, Berkshire Theatre Group was the first company in the United States to earn approval from Actors' Equity Association to produce a musical (Godspell) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2028, Berkshire Theatre Group will celebrate 100 years of theatre.

ABOUT THE DU BOIS FREEDOM CENTER

The Du Bois Freedom Center honors the legacy of civil rights pioneer Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois and celebrates the Berkshires' rich Black heritage. Located at the historic Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church in Great Barrington—where Du Bois was born and raised—the Center is the first museum and living memorial in North America dedicated to his life and ideas.

As a hub for education, scholarship, and community engagement, the Du Bois Freedom Center is more than a museum—it is a living space for reflection, learning, and cultural exchange. Through exhibitions, programs, and partnerships, DFC connects local history to global conversations on democracy, equity, and freedom, advancing Dr. Du Bois's vision for a just and educated society.

The Du Bois Freedom Center for Freedom and Democracy

History and Visitor Center

309 Main Street

Great Barrington, MA

1781 recounts how Elizabeth Freeman and Brom, both enslaved, challenged the institution of slavery in a Berkshire County court case with the support of attorney Theodore Sedgwick, a case that helped bring an end to slavery in Massachusetts. The staged reading marks a co-production between Berkshire Theatre Group, led by CEO and Artistic Director Kate Maguire, and The Du Bois Freedom Center.

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