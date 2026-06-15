Barrington Stage Company Receives $125K Shubert Foundation Grant for 2026 Season

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Barrington Stage Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Alan Paul and Executive Director Greg Reiner, is the recipient of a $125,000 grant from The Shubert Foundation. Granted in the category of Theatre, the award will support key programming in BSC's 2026 season. The award represents a $5,000 increase over last year's grant.

A leader in funding for the arts, last year The Shubert Foundation announced $45 million in unrestricted grants to 701 not-for-profit theaters, dance companies, academic theater training programs, and related service agencies.

“Barrington Stage Company is deeply grateful to The Shubert Foundation for their continued and growing support,” said Alan Paul. “This grant is a meaningful affirmation of the work happening on our stages, in our classrooms, and throughout our community. As we continue to produce bold theatre and develop new work, The Shubert Foundation's investment helps ensure that Barrington Stage can thrive artistically while remaining accessible and welcoming to audiences of all backgrounds.”

“We are tremendously appreciative of The Shubert Foundation's confidence in Barrington Stage Company and our future,” said Greg Reiner. “Support of this magnitude strengthens every aspect of our organization — from production and education programs to community engagement and long-term sustainability. We are proud to be among the organizations receiving this important national support.”

Barrington Stage Company's 2026 season, running now through October, includes Driving Miss Daisy, The Zionists, A Chorus Line, Estate Sale, Dead Girl's Quinceanera, Noises Off, The Urmetazoan, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, Vanya, the 2026 Mr. Finn's Cabaret Series, the new Devised Theatre Ensemble and the Celebration of Black Voices.

The Shubert Foundation is a leader in providing general operating support to professional resident theatre and dance companies that develop and produce new American work. As always, funds are unrestricted, empowering the organizations supported to utilize the funds as they see fit. To ensure support to the widest range of recipients, The Shubert Foundation maintains an open-door policy. The Shubert Foundation is also the largest funder of theatre education for the NYC Public Schools. Additionally, the Shubert Scholars Program provides scholarships for students in university programs in theatre arts.

The Shubert Foundation was established in 1945 by Lee and J.J. Shubert, in memory of their brother Sam. Today, the Foundation is the nation's largest funder of unrestricted aid for not-for-profit theatre and dance companies. Since the establishment of The Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, more than $653 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States. For more information, visit https://shubertfoundation.org.

The Foundation also continues to expand the Shubert Archive. Created in 1976, the Archive contains more than a century's worth of production designs, scripts, sheet music, publicity materials, photographs, correspondence, business records and architectural plans. The collection is available to researchers, writers, historians and theatre professionals. For more information, visit https://shubertarchive.org.

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