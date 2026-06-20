A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS To Play Provincetown Before Edinburgh Premiere

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A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings is a funny and disarmingly provocative solo show written and performed by award-winning actor and writer Austin Jennings Boykin, will play Provincetown's Red Room - just in time for Bear Week - before its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

The piece follows AJ, a young actor who turns to gay massage work in search of quick cash, connection, and maybe even a sense of purpose. A decade later, he finds himself in one particularly unforgettable outcall that spirals wildly off the rails, forcing him to confront the cost of a life built on performance-both onstage and off.

Rooted in real-life experience but ultimately a work of fiction, the show features events and characters that have been heightened and altered for the stage.

Equal parts raunchy, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt, A Gay Masseur's Guide to Happy Endings dives headfirst into desire, shame, loneliness, and the slippery line between intimacy and transaction. With sharp humor, candid storytelling, and more than a few surprises, the show invites audiences in with a wink-and leaves them with something a little deeper.

Developed through a series of sold-out workshops in Provincetown and New York City, the piece has earned early praise for its bold voice and unflinching honesty.

Boykin's credits include HBO, FX, Amazon, and CBS, along with regional and New York theatre. His most recent film, Wooly Bully, is currently making waves on the festival circuit.

The production is directed by Joe DeStefano and produced by Anna Koppelman and Sophia Englesberg.

Performances will take place on July 13 at 7 PM and July 14 at 9 PM at the Red Room located at 258 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA. Tickets can be purchased at the Red Room's website.

The show will play Edinburgh Fringe from August 7-22 at Mint Studio at Greenside @ George Street. Tickets for that performance can be purchased at the Edinbugh Fringe's website.

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