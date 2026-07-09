A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Boston's Emerson Cutler Majestic with Will Lyman

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Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC) and Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler have announced the return of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol To Boston's Cutler Majestic Theatre this holiday season.

Running December 11–20, 2026, the production returns after its 2024 debut, which established the show as a new holiday tradition for Boston audiences. Acclaimed local actor Will Lyman reprises his role as Ebenezer Scrooge, the miser whose life is transformed by a trio of spirits on Christmas Eve.

Award-winning writer and director Steve Wargo adapted the production, which has been described by The Boston Globe as "a musical feast." The adaptation incorporates traditional 19th-century Christmas carols arranged by Dianne Adams McDowell (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Starmites). The production is directed by Steven Maler, with musical direction by Dan Rodriguez.

Will Lyman Returns as Scrooge

Lyman has appeared in numerous Commonwealth Shakespeare Company productions, including King Lear (King Lear), Hamlet (Claudius), The Tempest (Prospero), Julius Caesar (Brutus), and previous productions of A Christmas Carol.

His additional stage credits include Prayer for the French Republic, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, All My Sons, and Dead End at The Huntington Theatre Company, as well as Long Day's Journey into Night, A Doll's House, The Clean House, and The Ice-Breaker at New Repertory Theatre. Lyman is also widely recognized as the longtime narrator of PBS's public affairs series Frontline.

Performance Schedule

Performances begin on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m., followed by performances on Saturday, December 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., with the evening performance serving as the press opening. Additional performances take place on Sunday, December 13 at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 16 at 7 p.m., and Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

The final weekend includes a 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, December 19 featuring audio description and a tactile tour, followed by a 7 p.m. ASL-interpreted performance. The production concludes on Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m. with both ASL interpretation and audio description accompanied by a tactile tour. All performances will feature open captioning.

Christmas in July Ticket Offer

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is celebrating Christmas in July with its deepest ticket discount of the year. Through August 9, audiences can save 30% on tickets to A Christmas Carol, allowing patrons to reserve seats for the holiday production at the lowest advertised price of the season.

Accessibility and Support

In partnership with Think Outside the Vox, CSC offers a variety of accessibility services, including open captioning, assistive listening devices, and large-print and Braille programs at every performance. ASL interpretation and audio description are available at select performances.

Foundational support for A Christmas Carol is provided by The Cashman Family and the Poduska Family Foundation. Media sponsors include The Boston Globe, The Newbury Boston, GBH, and Boston Central.

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