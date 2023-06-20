Bryan Callen comes to the Morrison Center in October. The event is set for October 21, 2023.

Bryan Callen is an actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is best known for his recurring

role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC’s Schooled and The Goldbergs and as one of the

original cast members of MadTV. Callen has also appeared in TV and films

including Kingdom, Hangover 1 & 2, Ride Along, Sex and the City, Old School,

Entourage, Californication, and many more.

A veteran Headliner, Callen performs in theaters and comedy venues across the

world. His third one-hour comedy special, “Complicated Apes,” topped the iTunes

charts upon its release in March 2019 and can be found on Amazon Prime.

Callen is known for being the co-host of the top-rated iTunes podcast The Fighter

and The Kid and Big & Hungry, as well as Conspiracy Social Club, AKA Deep Waters, which can be found on Patreon.

Date" Oct 21, 2023

Event Starts: 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices: $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $125.00

Doors Open: 6:30 P.M.