Bryan Callen Comes to the Morrison Center in October

The event is set for October 21, 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July Photo 2 AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center This Year Photo 3 ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center This Year

Bryan Callen Comes to the Morrison Center in October

Bryan Callen comes to the Morrison Center in October. The event is set for October 21, 2023.

Bryan Callen is an actor, comedian, and podcaster. He is best known for his recurring
role as “Coach Mellor” on ABC’s Schooled and The Goldbergs and as one of the
original cast members of MadTV. Callen has also appeared in TV and films
including Kingdom, Hangover 1 & 2, Ride Along, Sex and the City, Old School,
Entourage, Californication, and many more.

A veteran Headliner, Callen performs in theaters and comedy venues across the
world. His third one-hour comedy special, “Complicated Apes,” topped the iTunes
charts upon its release in March 2019 and can be found on Amazon Prime.

Callen is known for being the co-host of the top-rated iTunes podcast The Fighter
and The Kid and Big & Hungry, as well as Conspiracy Social Club, AKA Deep Waters, which can be found on Patreon.

Date" Oct 21, 2023

Event Starts: 7:30 PM

Ticket Prices: $29.50, $39.50, $49.50, $125.00

Doors Open: 6:30 P.M.




RELATED STORIES - Boise

1
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center This Year Photo
ENCANTO: THE SING-ALONG FILM CONCERT Comes to the Morrison Center This Year

Get ready to experience the magic of Encanto like never before! Dress up like your favorite Madrigal family member, and get ready to sing along, dance in your seat, and definitely not talk about Bruno! 

2
AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July Photo
AN EVENING WITH WILLIAM JOSEPH Comes to the Morrison Center in July

 For one night only, on July 5th, join world renowned pianist, composer and producer William Joseph for the exclusive concert event of the summer! Come experience the magic of this unforgettable evening, with special guests, singing sensations Daniel Emmet and Amy Manford! 

3
SINGIN IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August Photo
SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to Aspire Community Theatre in August

The 'Greatest Movie Musical of All Time' is faithfully and lovingly adapted by Broadway legends, Betty Comden and Adolph Green, from their original award-winning screenplay in Singin' in the Rain. Each unforgettable scene, song and dance is accounted for, including the show-stopping title number!

4
The Boise Philharmonic Announces 2023-2024 Season Photo
The Boise Philharmonic Announces 2023-2024 Season

The Boise Phil has announced their 2023-2024 season, which features beloved canonical works, acclaimed guest artists, Pops concerts, special events, and educational outreach events within the greater Boise community.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Boise SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tick Tick Boom
The Nampa Civic Center (7/27-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Nampa Civic Center (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose, The Musical
Schuler Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exit, Pursued by a Bear
Stage Coach Theatre (7/14-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to the Family Murder Mystery
Watson's Mystery Cafe (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brand Identity Through Web Design Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/29-7/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson's Live-Improv Insanity
Watson's mystery cafe (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frozen Jr
Boise Little Theater (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
The Nampa Civic Center (12/07-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice, A New Musica
Schuler Performing Arts Center (8/11-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You