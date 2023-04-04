Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aspire Presents Matthew Goodrich in APRIL IN PARIS This Month

The performance is on Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 pm.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Aspire presents Matthew Goodrich in April in Paris: Parisian Piano Masterworks from La Belle Époque.

Picture yourself strolling down the Champs Élysées at the turn of the 20th century, taking in the sights and sounds of all of Paris, arguably the most flourishing arts center in the world. Poets, painters, and composers are creating a spectrum of artistic innovation, stimulated by an atmosphere of scientific progress, international exhibitions, and cultural transformation.

In association with Aspire's production of Sunday in the Park with George, pianist Matthew Goodrich presents a concert of Parisian piano music from the time of painter Georges Seurat's stunning masterpiece A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Highlighting Paris-based composers from France and Spain, the program includes works of Ravel, Debussy, Albéniz, Granados, and more.

Goodrich, Director of Music and Performance at Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, is a graduate of Oberlin College Conservatory and University of Washington. He is frequently engaged to perform French and Spanish piano repertoire throughout the United States. With the Harrington-Goodrich Piano Duo, he presented the multimedia concert A Charmed Rendezvous, featuring 20th-century Parisian music and art, in several western states, including a 2020 Colorado Public Television broadcast.

Seattle-based for two decades, Goodrich played keyboards for scores of musicals, including several pre-Broadway premieres. He was pianist-conductor for nine productions at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and spent 2016 on the road with the Broadway national tour of If/Then. In 2023, he is serving as music director at Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, Coeur d'Alene Summer Theater, and for Aspire's Sunday in the Park with George.

Don't miss a rare opportunity to hear this dazzling collection of piano masterpieces!

The Midge & Pepper Smock Family Theatre at the Kroc

Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center

1765 W Golf Course Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815




Emily Mahon Hired As Boise Contemporary Theater's New Managing Director
As Boise continues to experience unprecedented growth, BCT is expanding to serve the needs of a larger and more diverse community. Especially in a rapidly changing city like Boise, BCT wants to impress upon businesses, donors, and audiences how important it can be for Boise to be part of a national theatrical conversation.
I'm The Boss Of My Life Youth Conference Set For April
Curtis Studio-the recording label of the Curtis Institute of Music, dedicated to the discovery of new and traditional works performed by inspiring artists of our time- released its second recording: Revival, Music of Price & Bonds,
Ballet Sun Valley Announces Program Details For Dutch National Ballet's Performances At The Sun Valley Pavilion
Ballet Sun Valley has announced the program details forDutch National Ballet's (DNB) performances on July 1st and 2nd in the spectacular Sun Valley Pavilion.
Boise Contemporary Theater and Boise Philharmonic Present SONIC BOOM!, a Free Concert For Families
Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) and the Boise Phil have teamed up to bring a spectacular free concert to Treasure Valley kids and families on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Morrison Center.

