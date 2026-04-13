THE NOTEBOOK, THE WIZ, and More Set For Broadway Theatre League's 2026-27 Season

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The Broadway Theatre League in Huntsville has announced its 2026–27 season, which includes musicals, new theatrical productions, and special events.

The season will kick off with Waitress in September 2026, which follows a special run of Bluey's Big Play in August. The season will continue with Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, A Beautiful Noise, The Wiz, The Notebook, Beauty and the Beast, and Erth's Shark Dive.

Learn more about tickets and subscriptions here.

Bluey’s Big Play

August 26–27, 2026 – Season Special

Kicking off the season is Bluey’s Big Play, a delightful live stage adaptation of the hit children’s series. Featuring lovable characters, imaginative storytelling, and interactive moments, the production invites families to join Bluey and her friends on an unforgettable adventure filled with humor, heart, and playful surprises.

Waitress

September 25–27, 2026

Based on the beloved film, Waitress serves up a heartfelt story of friendship, resilience, and self-discovery. Featuring a score by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the musical follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker dreaming of a fresh start, as she navigates love, life, and the courage to pursue happiness.

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

October 22, 2026 – Community Show

Perfect for young audiences, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical brings the classic children’s book to life with energetic songs and colorful storytelling. Audiences can watch as letters of the alphabet race up the coconut tree in a lively and educational theatrical experience designed to entertain and inspire.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

November 20–22, 2026

Celebrating the life and career of music legend Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise is a jukebox musical filled with iconic hits. The show traces Diamond’s journey from a young songwriter to an international superstar, featuring beloved songs like “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.”

The Wiz

February 9–14, 2027

The groundbreaking reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz returns with its soulful score and vibrant storytelling. This Tony Award-winning musical blends funk, gospel, and R&B as Dorothy journeys through Oz, discovering courage, friendship, and the meaning of home.

The Notebook

March 2–7, 2027

Adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel, The Notebook brings a sweeping love story to the stage. Spanning decades, the musical explores the enduring power of love through the lives of Allie and Noah, blending emotional storytelling with a rich and evocative score.

Beauty and the Beast

March 24–27, 2027

Disney’s timeless classic Beauty and the Beast enchants audiences with its beloved characters, stunning visuals, and unforgettable songs. This magical tale of transformation and true love follows Belle and the Beast as they discover the beauty within.

Erth’s Shark Dive

April 1, 2027 – Community Show

Closing the season is Erth’s Shark Dive, an immersive theatrical experience that dives deep into the mysterious world of sharks. Combining puppetry, science, and storytelling, this interactive production offers an exciting and educational journey beneath the waves.