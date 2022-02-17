CONCERTINI 2021-2022 Continues at La Monnaie/De Munt

Febrile February? We're not taking any risks this month, and we're bringing a breath of fresh air to our chamber music concerts.

Many new faces make their appearance in the Concertini: pianists who are associated with our house, musicians who recently joined our orchestra, or the young mezzo-soprano and MM Soloist Blandine Coulon, who won our first Wildcard! She convinced the jury with an exceptional programme based on the poems of Emily Dickinson.

And the final say will be given to the complete viola section of our Symphony Orchestra - a first in our chamber music concerts!

Concerts run through June 2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1995-concertini-2021-2022.