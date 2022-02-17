Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CONCERTINI 2021-2022 Continues at La Monnaie/De Munt

pixeltracker

Concerts run through June 2022.

Feb. 17, 2022  
CONCERTINI 2021-2022 Continues at La Monnaie/De Munt

Febrile February? We're not taking any risks this month, and we're bringing a breath of fresh air to our chamber music concerts.

Many new faces make their appearance in the Concertini: pianists who are associated with our house, musicians who recently joined our orchestra, or the young mezzo-soprano and MM Soloist Blandine Coulon, who won our first Wildcard! She convinced the jury with an exceptional programme based on the poems of Emily Dickinson.

And the final say will be given to the complete viola section of our Symphony Orchestra - a first in our chamber music concerts!

Concerts run through June 2022. Learn more at https://www.lamonnaie.be/en/program/1995-concertini-2021-2022.


Related Articles View More Belgium Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs

More Hot Stories For You

  • Garden To Present Spring Exhibition Of Monumental Origami Sculptures
  • Horizon Theatre Announces SOUTHBOUND: Love, Lust And Loss A Love-ly Night Of True Life Tales And Tunes From The ATL
  • The Whitmore Sisters Come to Eddie's Attic in March
  • WSP's NEW SING OUT STRONG Commemorates Lives Lost To COVID, March 11