Belgian National Orchestra Performs a New Year's Concert at Bozar in January

The Belgian National Orchestra presents a dazzling New Year’s concert conducted by chief conductor Antony Hermus. He kicks off 2024 with works that festively look ahead to the year to come. In time-honoured fashion, the concert will conclude with Johann Strauss Senior’s famous Radetzky March.

Dressing up, excessive eating and drinking, wearing masks ... with these, winter comes to an end during Carnival in the month of February. An ideal opportunity to perform the overture to Die Fledermaus, a masterpiece by the waltz king Johann Strauss Junior and perhaps the most famous operetta of all time. In March, the awakening of spring makes feelings run high, as they do in Mascagni’s opera Cavalleria rusticana. From that, the heartbreaking interlude is played.

In summer, the Rosen aus dem Süden are fragrant, rendered by the eponymous concert waltz by Johann Strauss Junior, the composer at the centre of this festive New Year’s concert. However, summer is soon over and winter is already knocking at the door. To the tones of Tchaikovsky’s Flower Waltz, an excerpt from his ballet The Nutcracker, the Christmas tree is put back up.

Belgian National Orchestra

Antony Hermus. conductor

Sofia Fomina, soprano