HEDY! The Life & Inventions Of Hedy Lamarr' To Feature At The State Theater Of Havre De Grace

The State Theater of Havre de Grace presents world-renowned HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr a true story of Hollywood glamour and scientific genius, written & performed by Heather Massie, Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Massie comes to Havre de Grace with her 19x award-winning, internationally-acclaimed New York City show.

Presented by the The State Theater of Havre de Grace, MD on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Doors Open @ 6:00 PM, Show @ 7:00 PM. At The State Theatre, 325 St. John Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Any attendees under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Show suitable for ages 12-100+.

Tickets are $20 Online / $25 Door. Tickets & Information here: https://statetheaterofhdg.com/event/hedy-the-life-inventions-of-hedy-lamarr?instance_id=1913

A portion of proceeds will benefit Luna's House Animal Rescue & Education Center.

Food & Bar specials by Laurrapin Caters will be available for purchase. Menu available here: https://facebook.com/pg/thestatehdg/menu/.