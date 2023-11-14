Way Off Broadway to Hold Auditions For DIANA - THE MUSICAL

Way Off Broadway will hold auditions for its regional theatre premiere production in December.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
Review: POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor Photo 3 Review: POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor
Reality Crumbles But A Plot Emerges: Jon Fosse's STRONG WIND Premieres at Scena Theatre Photo 4 Reality Crumbles But A Plot Emerges: Jon Fosse's STRONG WIND Premieres at Scena Theatre

Way Off Broadway to Hold Auditions For DIANA - THE MUSICAL


As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary Season next year, the theatre has announced auditions for one of the biggest shows coming in 2024.  Way Off Broadway will be holding auditions for its regional theatre premiere production of Diana – The Musical on Monday, December 11th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the theatre.

     In the show, it's 1981 and the world is hungry for a royal wedding — but is the 20-year-old bride prepared for what comes after? Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy, and overwhelming media scrutiny. But her modern perspective and remarkable compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

     The show first premiered in early 2019 at the La Jolla Playhouse in California before a planned move to Broadway at the beginning of 2020.  Just before previews were scheduled to begin, the production was shut down, as was all of Broadway, due to the Covid pandemic.  The show went on to finally open in the fall of 2021, following a Netflix release of a filmed version of the production.

     Those interested in auditioning, show bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared music and be ready to sing, dance, and read from the script.  All roles are open and non-union paying.  Those auditioning should be at least 18 years old.  No appointments are necessary, and an accompanist will be provided.

     Diana – The Musical has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Way Off Broadway's production will be directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Tina Marie Bruley and choreography by Dee Buchanan.  The show will run March 22 – May 18, 2024.

     For complete details about the production, including a character breakdown and rehearsal information, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

     The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 29th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!,  Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions.  www.wayoffbroadway.com

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Review: POES LAST STANZA at Perrys in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor Photo
Review: POE'S LAST STANZA at Perry's in Odenton Is Full of Wit, Poetry and Humor

Here is wonderful dark magic at work. The wizarding workshop is Do Or Die Productions, its owner/ director/ writer, CJ Crowe, the magician, and her brainchild, POE'S LAST STANZA the spell. The magic of live theater, collective imagination, and audience-driven improvisation are the ingredients in Crowe’s bewitching brew.

2
Way Off Broadway Celebrates The Holiday Season With JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY Photo
Way Off Broadway Celebrates The Holiday Season With JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Celebrate the holiday season with Way Off Broadway's original holiday show, Jingle Jingle All the Way.

3
Reality Crumbles But A Plot Emerges: Jon Fosses STRONG WIND Premieres at Scena Theatre Photo
Reality Crumbles But A Plot Emerges: Jon Fosse's STRONG WIND Premieres at Scena Theatre

Scena Theatre productions are never mere theatrical comfort food; they generally have classical or European roots and, whether comic or tragic, they are always intellectually serious affairs, out to show us or make us think about interesting matters. And this show is no exception. With not only [Nobel Laureate Jon] Fosse’s fine script and well-thought-through performances and direction (by company founder Robert McNamara, who usually directs Scena productions), not to mention, in this case, striking sound design by Denise Rose, the show packs a wallop.

4
DIAL M FOR MURDER is Coming to Everyman Theatre For The Holidays Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER is Coming to Everyman Theatre For The Holidays

Everyman Theatre presents 'Dial M For Murder' this winter, bringing thrills and chills to audiences. Don't miss this suspenseful production!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Baltimore The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (12/09-12/16)
A Christmas Carol in Baltimore A Christmas Carol
Weinberg Center for the Arts (12/15-12/17)
Inebriated Holiday in Baltimore Inebriated Holiday
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/01-12/23)
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon in Baltimore The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
The Cumberland Theatre (12/07-12/17)
College Band Concert in Baltimore College Band Concert
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (12/08-12/08)
Clue in Baltimore Clue
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/12)
A New Year's Day A New Year's Day "Bach" Celebration!
Zion Lutheran Church (1/01-1/01)
Beetlejuice in Baltimore Beetlejuice
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (6/25-6/30)
The Nutcracker in Baltimore The Nutcracker
Maryland Hall (12/09-12/17)
Hallmark Holi-Improv in Baltimore Hallmark Holi-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/22-12/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You