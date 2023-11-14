Way Off Broadway to Hold Auditions For DIANA - THE MUSICAL

​

As The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is gearing up for its 30th Anniversary Season next year, the theatre has announced auditions for one of the biggest shows coming in 2024. Way Off Broadway will be holding auditions for its regional theatre premiere production of Diana – The Musical on Monday, December 11th beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the theatre.

In the show, it's 1981 and the world is hungry for a royal wedding — but is the 20-year-old bride prepared for what comes after? Following her fairytale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy, and overwhelming media scrutiny. But her modern perspective and remarkable compassion galvanizes a nation, even as it threatens the royal family's hold on England.

The show first premiered in early 2019 at the La Jolla Playhouse in California before a planned move to Broadway at the beginning of 2020. Just before previews were scheduled to begin, the production was shut down, as was all of Broadway, due to the Covid pandemic. The show went on to finally open in the fall of 2021, following a Netflix release of a filmed version of the production.

Those interested in auditioning, show bring a headshot and resume, as well as 16 bars of prepared music and be ready to sing, dance, and read from the script. All roles are open and non-union paying. Those auditioning should be at least 18 years old. No appointments are necessary, and an accompanist will be provided.

Diana – The Musical has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Way Off Broadway's production will be directed by Bill Kiska, with music direction by Tina Marie Bruley and choreography by Dee Buchanan. The show will run March 22 – May 18, 2024.

For complete details about the production, including a character breakdown and rehearsal information, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 29th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions. www.wayoffbroadway.com

​