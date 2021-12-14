Way Off Broadway Opens 2022 With MESHUGGAH-NUNS

Following a tumultuous year and a half for the theatre industry due to the worldwide Covid-19 Pandemic, The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre is preparing to open its new 2022 Season in January with one of the installments of Dan Goggin's hilarious Nunsense Series.

Kicking off the Frederick theatre's 28th Anniversary Season will be Meshuggah-Nuns. The Ecumenical Nunsense Musical, when it takes to the stage on January 14, 2022.

In Meshuggah-Nuns!, The Kunkels (the poor family living behind Mount St. Helen's School) have won the lottery and gifted the Sisters an all-expense-paid trip on the "Faiths of All Nations" Cruise. After a week at sea, several people become ill, including all of the actors in the ship's production of Fiddler on the Roof. (All except the actor playing Tevye, that is.) The ship's captain, knowing of the Sisters' show biz savvy, requests that the Sisters and Tevye put on a revue. The result: Meshuggah-Nuns! The Ecumenical Nunsense Musical.

The original Nunsense opened Off-Broadway in December 1985 and was a huge hit with audiences. The production would go on to run for ten years, making it (at the time) the second longest running Off-Broadway show in history. Dan Goggin, the show's creator, would go on to write five more Nunsense musicals and three spin offs. Meshuggah-Nuns! is the fourth in the series, making its debut in 2002.

In 2010, a production of Meshuggah-Nuns! was released on television and DVD starring the original New York cast including Deborah Del Mastro, David Edwards, Bambi Jones, Bonnie Lee, Jeanne Tinker, and Stephanie Wahl.

Meshuggah-Nuns! Will mark the first time in fifteen years the Little Sisters of Hoboken have appeared on the WOB stage. Stepping into the habit for this production are Adele Russell as Sister Robert Anne and Megan E. West as Sister Amnesia. Tina M. Bruley who appeared in WOB's productions of Nunsense as Sister Robert Anne and Nunsense 2: The Second Coming as Sister Amnesia, will this time take on the role of Reverend Mother, Sister Mary Regina. Pam Neely, who appeared as Sister Hubert in the theatre's first two productions, will take on the role once again for Meshuggah-Nuns! And making his Way off Broadway debut is Rory Dunn playing Howard Liszt.

Meshuggah-Nuns! Has a book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Way Off Broadway's production is under the direction of Bill Kiska, with music direction by Zane L. Oberholzer, Jr., and choreography by Jessica Billones. Betsey Brannen serves as the show's stage manager.

The show will open January 14, 2022 and run through March 5th, with performance every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets for Friday evenings and Sunday matinees are $52; Saturday evenings, tickets are $55. Tickets can be purchased by stopping by the theatre or calling the Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more Meshuggah-Nuns!, or any of Way Off Broadway's upcoming productions, which includes Hello, Dolly!, Beverly Hillbillies - The Musical, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, and Countdown to Christmas, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.