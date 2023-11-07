Way Off Broadway Celebrates The Holiday Season With JINGLE JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Following The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre's blockbuster run of the musical comedy A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, the theatre is set to conclude its 2023 Mainstage Season with original holiday show Jingle Jingle All the Way.

Every year Way Off Broadway brings a brand new Christmas production to the stage, making it the perfect place to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. The most joyous time of the year, the magic of the season makes anything possible. Always the most popular of the year, blending songs and music from Christmases past and present, the show is perfect for the entire family.

Taking to the stage in this season's holiday offering are Lizzie Bartlett, Betsey Whitmore Brannen, Paul M. Cabell, Jarod Glou, Bob Gudauskas, Becca Mills, Wil Spaeth, and Megan Elizabeth West.

Jingle Jingle All the Way runs November 25th through December 23rd, with performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. Tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday afternoon are $55 per person; on Saturday evening, tickets are $59. Tickets may be purchased by calling the theatre's Box Office at (301) 662-6600.

To learn more about Jingle Jingle All the Way, or any of the shows in Way Off Broadway's upcoming 30th Anniversary Season including Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced, Diana – The Musical, Tootsie, Anastasia, or Christmas Chronicles, visit Click Here.

The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, under the direction of the Kiska family since 2002, is currently in its 29th Season of producing live theatre. Since it first opened in 1995, the theatre has been a leader in the area's theatre community, proudly bringing both classic musicals, as well as regional and area premieres to the Frederick stage. Productions have included Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Monty Python's SPAMALOT, Noises Off, The Addams Family, Les Misérables, Sunset Boulevard, Legally Blonde, Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hairspray, South Pacific, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mel Brooks' The Producers, CATS, The Wedding Singer, Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Grease, La Cage aux Folles, Guys & Dolls, Steel Magnolias, …Forum, Lend Me a Tenor, Joseph…, Blood Brothers, Mame, and 42nd Street. In addition to its regular Mainstage season, Way Off Broadway produces a number of special events throughout the year, including family theatre productions and an annual Breakfast with Santa (and Mrs. Claus). Through its outside producing brand, WOB LIVE! Entertainment, Way Off Broadway also presents Marquee Mysteries - an interactive murder mystery series where the audience helps solve the case - not only at the theatre, but regularly on the Walkersville Southern Railroad and other venues through the area for private functions.