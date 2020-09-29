Way Off Broadway Announces Revised 2021 Season Line-Up

Productions include THE PAJAMA GAME, OLIVER!, HELLO, DOLLY!, CLUE – ON STAGE, and THAT CHRISTMAS SPIRIT.

As performances at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre have resumed following a six-month long Covid shut down, the theatre's producers have released a revised 2021 Season line-up of shows.

Five shows will be a part of Way Off Broadway's new 2021 Mainstage Season. The dinner theatre's 27th season of bringing live Broadway-style entertainment to the Frederick area will kick off with three classic Broadway shows. Opening the season in January, The Pajama Game will delight audiences, followed by Oliver!, the musical adaptation of one of Charles Dickens' most popular novels. Then, for the summer, Jerry Herman's boisterous, feel-good musical Hello, Dolly! Will take to the stage. In the fall, Way Off Broadway will present the area premiere of the hilarious new play Clue: On Stage. Rounding out the season will be the original holiday musical That Christmas Spirit.

The 2021 Season begins in January. Performances at Way Off Broadway are every Friday and Saturday evening, with matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month. For the evening performances, doors open for dinner at 6:00 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. For the Sunday matinees, doors open at 12:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tickets on a Friday evening or Sunday matinee are $50 for buffet and show; and $53 for a Saturday evening.

Season tickets for 2021 are now on sale and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 301.662.6600.

A complete performance schedule, as well as ticket prices, can be found at www.wayoffbroadway.com.

REVISED 2021 MAINSTAGE SEASON

THE PAJAMA GAME

January 8 - March 6, 20201

Conditions at the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory are anything but peaceful as sparks fly between new superintendent, Sid Sorokin, and Babe Williams, leader of the union grievance committee. Their stormy relationship comes to a head when the workers strike for a 7 ½ cent pay increase, setting off not only a conflict between management and labor, but a battle of the sexes as well. This toe-tapping, comedic love story will generate plenty of steam heat at Way Off Broadway at the beginning of the year.

OLIVER!

March 19 - June 5, 2021

The award-winning musical adaptation of the classic Dickens' novel springs to life with some of the most memorable characters and songs ever to hit the stage. The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver's chances of discovering the true love of a family.

HELLO, DOLLY!

June 18 - August 28, 2021

Dolly Levi is a widow, a matchmaker, and a professional meddler - but everything changes when she decides that the next match she needs to make is to find someone for herself. Set in New York City at the turn of the last century, Hello, Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish. This blockbuster Broadway hit bursts with humor, romance, high-energy, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

CLUE - ON STAGE

September 10 - October 30, 2021

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

THAT CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

November 19 - December 19, 2021

Christmas is always the most magical time of the year. It's a time when anything can happen. It's a time filled with laughs and cheer. Throughout all of the merriment, it is also important to always remember the true meaning of the season. Celebrate this festive time of year with family and friends at Way Off Broadway as the theatre presents a brand new Christmas show that will leave you filled with that Christmas spirit.

The remained of Way Off Broadway's current 2020 Season includes Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, running now through October 25th, and A Christmas Special Christmas Show, running November 20th - December 20th.

To learn more about The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre and its productions, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.

