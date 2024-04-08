Vagabond Players to Present Free Directing Workshop

Learn the essentials of directing for community theatre with veteran Baltimore director Steve Goldklang.

Join the Vagabond Players for a free, in-depth workshop on theatre directing. 

Gain valuable insights into the directing process, meet with like-minded passionate individuals and dive into the world of storytelling, blocking, and bringing scripts to the stage. Join veteran Baltimore director and Vagabond Players board member, Steve Goldklang, for this 2-hour workshop for new directors that will cover the following key topic areas:

  • What does a director do?
  • Selecting and pitching your play to a theatre
  • Creating a vision for your production
  • Assembling a production team
  • Auditions and casting your production
  • Creating a rehearsal schedule
  • The rehearsal process

FACILITATOR: Steve Goldklang has been directing in the Baltimore theater community for over forty years; many of his productions have been at Vagabond Players and Fells Point Corner Theatre and include: Doubt (currently running), Broadway Bound, A Doll's House Part 2, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Blithe Spirit, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Odd Couple, The Lion in Winter, Born Yesterday, Frost/Nixon, The Divine Sister, Cock, A Delicate Balance, Art, and Six Degrees of Separation. Steve had a Master's degree in Dramatic Literature from Queens College.

Attendance is free and open to anyone with some theater background who is interested in directing at a community theatre.
REGISTRATION REQUIRED - click here to reserve your spot.

In-Person Workshop
Vagabond Players
806 S. Broadway
Baltimore, MD 21215



