The event takes place on Saturday, February 27 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 15, 2021  

Vagabond Players To Host 2nd Virtual Trivia Night

Join the Vagabond Players again on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. and test your knowledge against your fellow theatre lovers. All questions will be centered around the entertainment world, so make sure to study up on your show biz trivia.

Registration is just a $5 donation per screen, but we're offering up to 25 FREE registrations - just enter the code 2FREE2FUN to take advantage of this offer.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED - event link will be sent to all registered participants. To register visit: www.vagabondplayers.org

Top 3 teams will win a donation to the charity of their choice:
First Place = $100 donation
Second Place = $50 donation
Third Place = $25 donation

Have questions? Contact marketing@vagabondplayers.org


