Truepenny Project Presents SQUIDSBURY

Truepenny Projects presents the world premier of Squidsbury by Chad Short. Directed by Tessara Morgan and featuring Maria Ortiz-Marquez, Shana Herndon, Dorian Elie, Bobby Henneberg, J P Hargrove, O'Malley Steuerman, and Caitlin Weaver.

Tina the squid is miserable in her life as a sea creature who is forced to wear a human suit by her neurotic husband, Tim.

After revealing her squiddy self to her BFF Teensy, the two hatch a plot to get Tina the heck outta Squidsbury.Expect touching tentacles, diabolical spouses, ominous ticket takers, and more! This production is funded in part by MSAC.

Buy your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/squidsbury-tickets-340961945357. Contract Truepenny Projects directly at truepennycollective@gmail.com for questions!