Tidewater Players Presents The Tony And Grammy Award Winning BEAUTIFUL- THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Tidewater Players is performing the Tony and Grammy award winner, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical at the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from September 22nd to October 1st, 2023.

Julie Parrish, the Director of Performing Arts at The John Carroll School for the last ten years is exceedingly grateful, humbled, and beyond thrilled to be returning to Tidewater Players as Carole King, an aspiring singer/songwriter, appealing, funny, and vulnerable girl from a Jewish family in Brooklyn.

Her mother, Genie Klein, an aspiring playwright, who has been broken down by life and her husband's infidelity, is played by Eva Grove. Mrs Grove became involved in theater and dance at age 6, then worked professionally in regional theaters in the south and mid-west in shows such as A Chorus Line, Shenandoah, Evita and--here at Tidewater Players--as Emily in Elf and as Mother in A Christmas Story.

Stanley Evans, who plays Gerry Goffin, Carole's boyfriend, songwriting partner and eventual husband is eager to step into the role in Tidewater Players' production of Beautiful!

"This amazingly talented cast and crew has made it very exciting to take on a role unlike any he's ever played" stated Evans.

Austin Barnes, Barry Mann, a good-natured, appealing & neurotic. Ambitious, but likable songwriter who gets involved romantically with Caroles' best friend, Cytnhia.

is thrilled to be returning to the Tidewater stage for this production of Beautiful.

Heather Wadler, plays Carole's best friend, Cynthia Weil is beyond excited to be in her inaugural Tidewater Players production.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to the production team of "Beautiful" for making this such a wonderful return to the stage after a SIX-YEAR performance hiatus.", said Wadler.

Accompanying this fabulous cast we have our featured ensemble who make up The Shirelles (Paula Diggs, Gracious Ndungu, Bre Lewis, Tigga Smaller), The Drifters (Nathan Cooney, Donnie Lewis, Julian Archer, Kenny Brown), Righteous Brothers (Zach Dodson, Josh Willmore), Natalie Knox as Betty/ Marylin Wald and Lisa Rigsby as Connie Francis.

And also, an orchestra composed Joseph Carey, Mark Leppo, Stephanie Carlock, Chris Rose, Jilian Laasko, Ayanna Posipanko, Rachel Butera, Paula Carey.

Beautiful tells the story of Carole Kings from age 16 when she is pitching her first song to music producer Don Kirshner. Soon after, she meets her future husband, Gerry Goffin and together, the couple make a name for themselves in the music business. But Carole's personal life takes a turn when her husband announces he wants ton have an affair. As Carole tries to negotiate marriage and personal happiness, she is supported by friends and playful rivals, Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann. Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann.

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical is based on the book by Douglas McGrath and words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil. Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

The Tidewater Players was established in 1979. Since 1984, we have performed exclusively in the second-floor theatre of the historic Havre de Grace Opera House building. Tidewater Players is proud to continue our reputation in the arts community for providing not only high-quality classic and contemporary theatre, but also our youth educational programs and highly-esteemed instructional intensive summer camp programs.