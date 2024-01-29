Tidewater Players Perform JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville hits the stage from February 23rd to March 3rd.

Escape to Margaritaville brings to life the vibrant and laid-back world of Jimmy Buffett's iconic music. Audiences will be transported to a tropical paradise where worries are left behind, and the only thing on the agenda is to kick back, relax, and enjoy the good vibes.

The cast of this sensational production is a talented ensemble of performers who will bring the Margaritaville experience to life. From the moment the curtain rises, audiences will be captivated by the energy, charisma, and incredible talent of the cast. Get ready to meet the stars of Escape to Margaritaville:

- Stanley Evan and Jordan Birch lead the show Stanley Evans portrays Tully a Smooth-talking, self-deprecating playboy. He's completely content with the life he's chosen as the singer/bartender at a tropical resort, until he meets Rachel, a vacationer who upends his heart. While Jordan Burch portrays Rachel, a career driven women fully committed to her job and helping the world. Willing to put in as many hours of hard work as it takes and expects everyone else to do that same. Suspicious of fools and operators, Rachel is not easily distracted from her life plan.

- While Nathan Cooney (Brick), Jennifer Lutz-Biglen (Tammy), Ariel Chaillou (Marley), Ryan Geiger (JD), and Donnie Lewis (Jamal) play various supported characters bring the show to life on this tropical island.

- [Ensemble Cast]: Zachary Dodson (Chad/Ensemble), Thomas Knox (Goon 1/Ensemble), Ben Marsh (Goon 2/Ensemble), Lisa Rigsby (ensemble), Sammi Flickinger (Ensemble), Anna Odell (Ensemble), Carrisa McCool (Ensemble), Alex Elias (Ensemble) and Mark Briner (Ensemble)

Directed by Dickie Mahoney, Musical Directed by R. Christopher Rose, Choreographed by Eyvo Johnson and Stage Managed by Becky Flickinger

Escape to Margaritaville is a musical extravaganza that will transport you to a world of sun, sand, and endless fun. With a captivating storyline, infectious music, and stunning choreography, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.

Don't miss your chance to escape to Margaritaville!