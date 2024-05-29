Theatre Project Presents THE RETURN OF ULYSSES, SONG OF MY FATHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Project will present THE RETURN OF ULYSSES, SONG OF MY FATHER Music of Monteverdi from IN Series, running May 31- June 2.

IN Series' lauded Monteverdi Trilogy continues with the second installation in the cycle. 2024 is the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and the start of official military action by the United States in Vietnam. It was a conflict that would change the face of America forever. The young souls that fought were wounded most acutely in ways that were invisible, and their return home was only the beginning of an epic struggle to live again.

Monteverdi's second opera sets the story of Trojan War hero Ulysses' traumatic homecoming from the epic The Odyssey. IN Series will bring this rarely heard masterpiece to life with an expansive work that incorporates a new English text crafted from interviews taken with Vietnam veterans, and the Thai contemporary dance company 18 Monkeys, bringing their unique mix of modern and traditional South-East Asian Kohn dance to the production.

Monteverdi's score will be joined by newly commissioned arrangements of popular Vietnam era songs set in the style of Monteverdi madrigals and the words of Vietnamese-American poet Ocean Vuong. An all star cast is led by Robert Mellon (Othello) and Elizabeth Mondragon (Zavala-Zavala), and is accompanied by a period instrumental ensemble from around the world.

About the Team

Directed and conducted by Timothy Nelson

INnovatio Baroque Orchestra

Choreographer by Jitti Chompee

Design by Lawrence E. Moten III and Abigail Hoke-Brady

Derek Chester, Ulysses

Elizabeth Mondragon, Penelope

Featuring Aryssa Leigh Burrs, Janna Critz, Oliver Mercer, Kevin Short

Showtimes:

May 31 @ 7:30pm

June 1 @ 7:30pm

June 2 @ 4:00pm

﻿Tickets:

General Admission: $30

﻿Students: $20

Call the Box Office: 410-752-8558

Comments