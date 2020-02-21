The Vagabond Players Present CONSTELLATIONS

The Vagabond Players continues its 104th season with the critically acclaimed romantic comedy/drama CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne. Have you ever wondered "What if?" What if you could relive a moment and change the outcome? What if there were infinite universes, making infinite realities possible? This spell-binding, time-traveling tale begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman---but what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know. The surprising story of the parallel universes that Roland and Marianne inhabit is funny, touching and universal in every sense of the word---- a story that is one for the heart as much as one for the mind.



CONSTELLATIONS opens Friday, February 28 and runs through Sunday, March 22, with a special $10 Thursdays On Broadway performance on March 19 at 8 p.m.



For tickets and show info visit www.vagabondplayers.org. Special group rates available online.



Located at 806 S. Broadway, the Vagabond Theatre is easily accessible to patrons in the heart of historic Fells Point.



Constellations is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.





